The Hoosiers’ staff is no exception. Thankfully, around the Midwest, high school teams are making this process much easier by hosting “college days.” These are especially popular in Indiana and Ohio. The Hoosiers are taking advantage of these opportunities. Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and running backs coach John Miller were in Fort Wayne and Lafayette at these important workouts two weeks ago. Last week, coach Pat Kuntz pounded the pavement in Indianapolis.

With the spring evaluation period in full swing, college coaches around the country are hitting the road in full force, getting in-person evaluations on top prospects around the country. When it comes to the Class of 2025, most Power 4 programs are buttoning up their signing classes while FCS and Division II programs are offering mid-tier prospects for the first time.





What are the college days? They are essentially coordinated workouts taking place each day among high schools in a particular area, hosting an hour-long practice session directly in front of college coaches. College coaches then bounce around to each school throughout the day. The days typically start early - usually the first school is at 6 a.m. - and end late, with the final school being in the evening. As many as five or six schools are hosting these each day on their high school field or, if the weather is inclement, their high school basketball gym. There has been a huge rise of these days in Indiana, with over 60 schools offering this opportunity for their players, nearly doubling participation in previous years. In the Hoosier State, Adam Barth, an assistant coach at Cathedral High School, does the coordinating.

The best part of the college days is that they provide free exposure to the high school prospect since they are held on the school’s home turf. They allow college coaches the easy convenience of seeing thousands of prospects in-person in a very short amount of time.

So, in case you’re wondering why offers to Midwest prospects are going out right now, the college day workouts are a primary reason why. Yours truly will be in Ohio this week, where top players will be getting a look from the Hoosiers. Expect more offers to go out to deep underclassmen, especially the Class of 2026, as the Hoosiers get a head start on recruiting for next year.