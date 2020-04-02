Evans made note of the fact that Indiana was still pursuing a number of guards, including five-star Missouri guard Aminu Mohammad, along with four-star Indiana guard Blake Wesley. Rivals 150 wing Trey Kaufman was also mentioned, who Indiana continues to be heavily involved with.

To that end, Evans offered a few names to keep an eye on including 2021 Rivals 150 prospects in Logan Duncomb, Frank Kepnang, and Trey Patterson. However, don’t let that fool you into thinking Indiana is going to go light on the backcourt in 20201.

One of the points discussed centered around Indiana’s 2020 guard heavy recruiting class, currently featuring Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo, and the possible reclassification of Khristian Lander. While Indiana’s focus on adding talented backcourt scorers should come as a surprise to no one, especially with the departure of Devonte Green, the lack of a true big man is noticeable.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Corey Evans joined Jim Coyle to discuss Indiana’s current recruiting outlook, as well as the impact coronavirus is having on college basketball as a whole.

Former Indiana guard Mo Creek joined the show to talk about some of his favorite memories as a Hoosier, including his 31-point outburst against Kentucky, and the impact injuries have had on his career.

Creek was at one point arguably the premier freshman in the country at Indiana before not just one, nor just two, but three surgeries within a span of 22 months derailed a promising career. Despite admittedly having thoughts about hanging it up for good after the series of devastating injuries, Creek fought through them. As a result, he has been rewarded with a professional career that has spanned nearly seven years overseas, most recently with Prometey Kamianske in Ukriane.

“That might be the proudest thing I’ve ever done.” Creek said in reference to fighting through the injuries.

“People really don’t understand what three surgeries in 22 months really means to someone, that’s less than two years. When you’re having these surgeries, you have to find a way to get back, you have to bust your tail, I really feel like this is one of the greatest comebacks in the history of ball to me.”

Many people likely expected Creek to be another entry to a long list of promising careers cut short due to injury, but he had other ideas. While he might not have attained the ultimate dream he sought, playing in the NBA, he has more than carved out a role as a professional overseas.





