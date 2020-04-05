Indiana Sports Beat Recap: Ed Schilling, Tyra Buss
Former Indiana assistant coach Ed Schilling along with former women's basketball star Tyra Buss joined Jim Coyle to discuss all things Indiana!
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Ed Schilling joins the show
Former Indiana coach Ed Schilling joined the show to discuss his new position at Grand Canyon University along with Indiana high school basketball.
One of the major issues facing Schilling, as well as coaches all over the country, has been the challenges of recruiting during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been particularly challenging for Schilling due to his recent arrival at Grand Canyon, giving him very little time for familiarize himself with his surroundings.
"It's really a bizarre thing, I got started a day or two ago, and I'm talking to kids that have never been there as a coach that's never been there." Schilling said. "I'm getting asked some questions, and having to say you know, that's a great question, I'll have to get back to you on that."
Another major topic while Schilling was on the show revolved around Indiana high school basketball, in particular how the Hoosiers have transformed their roster around in-state players. Schilling noted that he thinks due to how closely Indiana high school basketball is followed in the state, missing out on a recruit or two can have a snow ball effect when it comes to recruiting the state.
"You have a couple guys that go elsewhere, you have a couple guys that go to a North Carolina or elsewhere, and because it's followed so much it starts to become 'what's going on?'. I think when you get a Romeo Langford to come to Indiana, the kids are watching and they're alert to everything going on. At UCLA, if an LA kid went somewhere else, it didn't really matter because no one was watching that closely."
It's hard to argue against Schilling's take, as since Archie Miller has landed Romeo Langford, he's done a phenomenal job of locking down the state borders, something he has prioritized since arriving at Indiana.
Tyra Buss talks broadcasting, possible coaching career
Former women's basketball star Tyra Buss joined the show to discuss her recent role working as an analyst for the Big Ten Network as well as all things Indiana women's basketball.
Buss went through her first year working as a BTN analyst and credited the phenomenal staff over at the network for working through the growing pains. However, Buss still sees another possible avenue forward in her career, this time in the form of coaching.
"I train kids around the Bloomington-Indianapolis area and I realize how much I enjoy just doing that. It's way more than just a game, and I think being able to be a mentor for kids is something I have always taken pride in."
Buss isn't quite sure where her coaching career will take her, but one thing she's sure of is she would love to have it end at Indiana.
"That is probably my ultimate goal, to be able to get back to Indiana, but I'm not going to be greedy with where I go to first but it's definitely something I want to finish up with."
As always, the show in it's entirety can be found in the tweet below.
🔴 LIVE PODCAST: Big show today! @TBuss3 joins us today. @CoachSchilling joins us as well to talk his new job. on @Spreaker https://t.co/aNlh9j6JNO— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) April 3, 2020
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.