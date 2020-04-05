Former Indiana coach Ed Schilling joined the show to discuss his new position at Grand Canyon University along with Indiana high school basketball.

One of the major issues facing Schilling, as well as coaches all over the country, has been the challenges of recruiting during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been particularly challenging for Schilling due to his recent arrival at Grand Canyon, giving him very little time for familiarize himself with his surroundings.

"It's really a bizarre thing, I got started a day or two ago, and I'm talking to kids that have never been there as a coach that's never been there." Schilling said. "I'm getting asked some questions, and having to say you know, that's a great question, I'll have to get back to you on that."

Another major topic while Schilling was on the show revolved around Indiana high school basketball, in particular how the Hoosiers have transformed their roster around in-state players. Schilling noted that he thinks due to how closely Indiana high school basketball is followed in the state, missing out on a recruit or two can have a snow ball effect when it comes to recruiting the state.

"You have a couple guys that go elsewhere, you have a couple guys that go to a North Carolina or elsewhere, and because it's followed so much it starts to become 'what's going on?'. I think when you get a Romeo Langford to come to Indiana, the kids are watching and they're alert to everything going on. At UCLA, if an LA kid went somewhere else, it didn't really matter because no one was watching that closely."

It's hard to argue against Schilling's take, as since Archie Miller has landed Romeo Langford, he's done a phenomenal job of locking down the state borders, something he has prioritized since arriving at Indiana.



