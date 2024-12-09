Indiana 'works magic,' speeds past Minnesota turning defense to offense

Early in the second half of Indiana's Big Ten opener against Minnesota, point guard Myles Rice set the tone by grabbing a defensive rebound at the 19:01 mark and racing 94 feet for a transition layup just four seconds later.
That sequence epitomized the Hoosiers' approach against the Golden Gophers: secure defensive stops, push the ball, and attack before the defense could get set.
Indiana relied on relentless defense and a blistering pace to secure an 82-67 victory over Minnesota on Monday night in Bloomington. The Hoosiers, now 4-0 in Big Ten home openers under head coach Mike Woodson, turned defensive stops into transition opportunities, dictating the tempo against a Gophers team that thrives on slowing the game down.
"When we're playing fast, when we're all sharing the rock and playing together, it works magic," guard Kanaan Carlyle said after the game.
Pace was a critical factor heading into Monday night’s game.
Minnesota ranked 363rd out of 364 Division I teams in tempo, according to Bart Torvik, averaging 19 seconds per possession and thriving on grinding games down. Indiana flipped the script, dictating tempo and logging its highest point total in a Big Ten opener since 2016 in an 82-67 win.
Indiana's guards were instrumental in maintaining a fast tempo. Carlyle, Myles Rice, and Trey Galloway consistently pushed the ball after defensive rebounds, often setting up big men Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau in advantageous positions near the rim. Ballo and Reneau rewarded their guards by running the floor and sealing off defenders for early entry passes.
"Carlyle just brings athleticism, he brings juice, he brings pace," Johnson said. "[Indiana has] good guard play that can push, find [Ballo and Reneau], and deliver the ball on time and on target."
Ballo and Reneau’s physicality in the paint posed problems for Minnesota, as the duo frequently earned trips to the free-throw line by establishing deep post position. Ballo finished 8-for-11 at the line, while Reneau added two more makes, as Indiana attempted a season-high 29 free throws.
Indiana’s fast pace translated into one of its most efficient offensive performances this season. Shooting 56.6% from the field, the Hoosiers posted their third game above 55% from the floor this year.
The quick tempo led to easy buckets in transition and early post touches for Ballo and Reneau, forcing Minnesota into scramble mode. Indiana’s ability to attack before the Gophers could set their defense was key to the Hoosiers’ success.
Of course, for Indiana, that quick tempo all begins with a top on the defensive end of the floor.
"Indiana did a great job, especially early, dictating defensively," Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson said. "They had more energy and more fight."
Guard Kanaan Carlyle’s return to the lineup, following a three-game absence, was crucial in fueling Indiana's defense-to-offense philosophy.
"We take pride in our defense. [Coach Mike Woodson] preaches defense every single day," Carlyle said. "I take pride in that individually, so it's easy for me to bring that energy."
Monday’s performance showcased Indiana’s blueprint for success: turning suffocating defense into quick and efficient offense.
With their high-energy approach, the Hoosiers proved they could control the tempo against a slower opponent—a promising sign as they dive deeper into Big Ten play.
"When we're scoring the ball, playing defense, and bringing high energy," Carlyle said, "I don't think there's a team in the country that can beat us."
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board