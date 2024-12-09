Indiana 'works magic,' speeds past Minnesota turning defense to offense

Early in the second half of Indiana's Big Ten opener against Minnesota, point guard Myles Rice set the tone by grabbing a defensive rebound at the 19:01 mark and racing 94 feet for a transition layup just four seconds later.

That sequence epitomized the Hoosiers' approach against the Golden Gophers: secure defensive stops, push the ball, and attack before the defense could get set.

Indiana relied on relentless defense and a blistering pace to secure an 82-67 victory over Minnesota on Monday night in Bloomington. The Hoosiers, now 4-0 in Big Ten home openers under head coach Mike Woodson, turned defensive stops into transition opportunities, dictating the tempo against a Gophers team that thrives on slowing the game down.

"When we're playing fast, when we're all sharing the rock and playing together, it works magic," guard Kanaan Carlyle said after the game.

Pace was a critical factor heading into Monday night’s game.

Minnesota ranked 363rd out of 364 Division I teams in tempo, according to Bart Torvik, averaging 19 seconds per possession and thriving on grinding games down. Indiana flipped the script, dictating tempo and logging its highest point total in a Big Ten opener since 2016 in an 82-67 win.

Indiana's guards were instrumental in maintaining a fast tempo. Carlyle, Myles Rice, and Trey Galloway consistently pushed the ball after defensive rebounds, often setting up big men Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau in advantageous positions near the rim. Ballo and Reneau rewarded their guards by running the floor and sealing off defenders for early entry passes.

"Carlyle just brings athleticism, he brings juice, he brings pace," Johnson said. "[Indiana has] good guard play that can push, find [Ballo and Reneau], and deliver the ball on time and on target."