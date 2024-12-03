Indiana slots in as No. 10 seed in newest College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff selection committee released their most recent rankings for the 2024 College Football Playoff on Tuesday night.

Indiana (11-1, 8-1 in Big Ten play), entered the rankings release fresh off a resounding 66-0 win over Purdue over the weekend. The Hoosiers were tabbed the ninth ranked team in the rankings. Because the top four conference champions all receiver first-round byes, Indiana was slotted into the bracket as the No. 10 seed.

That seeding would set Indiana up for an opening-round matchup with the 7-seeded Georgia Bulldogs. That game would be held in Athens, Georgia. Should the Hoosiers win that game, their next clash would be with No. 2 Texas.

The final College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled to be release on Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at noon.

This week's full College Football Playoff bracket can be seen below.