Published Dec 3, 2024
Indiana slots in as No. 10 seed in newest College Football Playoff rankings
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their most recent rankings for the 2024 College Football Playoff on Tuesday night.

Indiana (11-1, 8-1 in Big Ten play), entered the rankings release fresh off a resounding 66-0 win over Purdue over the weekend. The Hoosiers were tabbed the ninth ranked team in the rankings. Because the top four conference champions all receiver first-round byes, Indiana was slotted into the bracket as the No. 10 seed.

That seeding would set Indiana up for an opening-round matchup with the 7-seeded Georgia Bulldogs. That game would be held in Athens, Georgia. Should the Hoosiers win that game, their next clash would be with No. 2 Texas.

The final College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled to be release on Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at noon.

This week's full College Football Playoff bracket can be seen below.

