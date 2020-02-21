News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 11:56:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Indiana signees talk to the media

D.J. Fezler • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com
@DJFezler

Offensive lineman Luke Haggard, offensive lineman Cameron Knight and defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis were made available to the media Friday. They discussed their transition from high school to the college level and preparing for spring practices.

Join TheHoosier.com today and get free team gear from Rivals Fan Store! (Click here for details)
Join TheHoosier.com today and get free team gear from Rivals Fan Store! (Click here for details)

Offensive lineman Luke Haggard

Defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis

Offensive lineman Cameron Knight

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}