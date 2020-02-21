Indiana signees talk to the media
Offensive lineman Luke Haggard, offensive lineman Cameron Knight and defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis were made available to the media Friday. They discussed their transition from high school to the college level and preparing for spring practices.
Offensive lineman Luke Haggard
Defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis
Offensive lineman Cameron Knight
