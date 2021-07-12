Indiana signee Colson Montgomery taken No. 22 in MLB Draft by White Sox
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The 2021 MLB Draft began on Sunday night and saw Indiana-commit Colson Montgomery selected in the first round.
Montgomery was taken No. 22 overall by the Chicago White Sox. He is currently a senior at Southridge High School.
The shortstop hit .333 this season with seven homers and 17 extra-base hits. He was also walked 39 times with 11 being intentional.
White Sox Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Shirley called Montgomery after the selection, to be the first to welcome him to the organization.
"We envision you as a shortstop and a guy who’s going to make a difference for us as an everyday player," Shirley said. "I hope you understand how much we think of your talent. What an exceptional piece of this puzzle you’re going to be for the Chicago White Sox."
Montgomery was a decorated athlete (baseball, basketball) in high school and had been open about potentially walking on to the Indiana basketball team if he chose to go the college route.
As of now, the expectation is that Montgomery will forgo college and sign with the White Sox. The No. 22 draft position comes with a reported $3.03 million bonus.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.