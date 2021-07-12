Indiana signee Colson Montgomery taken No. 22 in MLB Draft by White Sox

The 2021 MLB Draft began on Sunday night and saw Indiana-commit Colson Montgomery selected in the first round. Montgomery was taken No. 22 overall by the Chicago White Sox. He is currently a senior at Southridge High School. The shortstop hit .333 this season with seven homers and 17 extra-base hits. He was also walked 39 times with 11 being intentional.

