Indiana shows grit coming back from 18-pt deficit in double OT loss

Indiana entered Tuesday night at 6-0 but had yet to face its first road test of the season.

It took just a few mintues for Indiana to get punched in the mouth and punched hard. The Hoosiers were down 10 early and down by as much as 18 points in the first half.

But, this IU team didn't give in and turned this matchup with Syracuse into one of the best games of the young college basketball season.

"I thought we played so out of character in the first half. We looked scared," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "In the second half we did (figure it out) and made a game out of it."