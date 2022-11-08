Indiana hosted 2024 top-50 wing Rakease Passmore of Combine Academy (NC) and the Garner Road AAU program for an official visit this past weekend.

Passmore is ranked No. 48 in the Rivals150 class of 2024 rankings. Indiana was his first official visit but he has taken unofficial visits to Wake Forest, Tennessee, NC State and College of Charleston.

He currently holds offers from programs like Indiana, Kansas, Tennessee, NC State, Illinois, Auburn, Oregon, Virginia, LSU, Memphis, Houston, Ole Miss and others.

Passmore talked with TheHoosier.com about his visit, impression of Indiana, the message from the Indiana coaching staff, his game and more.