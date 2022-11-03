Indiana is finishing up its preseason schedule on Thursday night as St. Francis comes to Bloomington for the final tuneup before the Hoosiers tip off the regular season on Monday.

With already one exhibition under their belt, a win over Marian, the Hoosiers look to improve on the performance and make any tweaks needed before ushering in the start of the 2022-23 season.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was impressed with his team's all-around effort last weekend, but now it's about building on that and making sure there are no backward steps before the games 'really' matter.

"Well, you can always get better," Woodson said following IU's 78-42 win over Marian. "Defending and rebounding the ball, that's got to stay consistent every time you step out on the floor. Because I know -- I mean, I know it works. Man, if you defend and rebound the ball, you will be in every ballgame. Every game."

While exhibitions against NAIA schools don't pose too much of a test, there are still measurables taken into account. How do players fit in? What does the overall system look like? Who stands out?

It's also a time to make sure everyone gets on the court.

"It's important for everybody to play because from a coaching standpoint, I'm still learning and trying to figure out who can do what," Woodson said. "Even though we've been together five months, you know, practice is different than the game, actually. I've always believed that if you practice well, you play well."