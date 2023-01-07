Per a release from Indiana athletics, senior forward Race Thompson will be out indefinitely after injuring his leg Thursday at Iowa. He had started 76 straight games prior to this injury. In 14 games this season, Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds and is second on the team with 19 total blocked shots. He has been a team captain each of the last three seasons, and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick and Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner last season.

This is obviously a major blow to this Indiana team as Thompson was often view as the 'glue' for the Hoosiers. His leadership and front court presence is something that cannot be easily replaced. Fellow senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is known to have a strong friendship with Thompson, was visibly emotional following the loss to Iowa when asked about Thompson's injury. “All I can do it pray for the best," Trayce Jackson-Davis said after the Iowa game. "But, it hits home." Indiana continues to be without starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who is out indefinitely with a broken foot, and have seen both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino miss numerous games with back injuries. Look for junior forward Jordan Geronimo and freshman forward Malik Reneau to step up in Thompson's absence. Indiana plays Northwest at home tomorrow.