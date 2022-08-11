Indiana sees potential of Donaven McCulley with move to wide receiver

"It wasn't like 'nah I'm done' kind of thing. He did come to me, that's very accurate. No, it's not like a guy comes to me and says, 'hey I want this spot.'," Allens said. "I had another kid come to me, other positions within the last few months about switching and we usually sit down as we do we have a conversation with the staff about it, that are affected by that position and in this circumstance, you contact family and talk to them, and I just think that it's a major shifting in a lot of ways."

After an up-and-down freshman season under center and numerous quarterbacks in a battle for the starting spot, McCulley made the decision to move to wide receiver. It was a conversation he brought up with Tom Allen.

But, injuries played a huge role in determining that outcome, forcing McCulley into the game and eventually burning his redshirt and starting for Indiana. He played all of his true freshman season at quarterback.

Indiana sophomore Donaven McCulley came into his college career as one of the highest rated recruits in program history. A standout quarterback at in-state Lawrence North, McCulley was expected to redshirt his freshman season and get prepared for his second year in the program.

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, McCulley already has an athletic frame. He was a standout track star in high school, as well as a starter on a state runner-up basketball team. While it wasn't an easy, or quick, decision for the Indiana coaching staff, it was one that was made 'easier' with the athletic ability that McCulley has.

"I will say this, I understood and had the feelings [to move positions] and with such a talented player that you see has an opportunity to really get on the field sooner and in a different role, you have to have a big picture view of things," Allen said. "You have to go in and evaluate that but there's no doubt that it wasn't done quickly or just a matter of he came to me, and he wanted to do it so it's automatically a given. I think there was a lot of discussions that went into it. It was a very gradual process for us to go through and just kind of see how things played out from that perspective."

While making the right decision for the team was on the minds of the coaching staff, Allen also understands what a move like that could do personally for McCulley. Everything was taken into consideration, even reaching out to McCulley's high school coaches at Lawrence North.

"Even talking to others, his high school coaches, and just different things. For me, it wasn't a quick decision by any means. [We are] just trying to find the best way to help him and help our football team maximize our roster. To me, that's what I see from him, and I feel like that's going to be a great opportunity for him," Allen said. "I didn't necessarily disagree with some of the things he was saying and there's no question you have a position like that it takes a lot of time and takes a lot of reps, so I just think that trying to make the best decision for all involved and obviously for him and for our team, that's what we felt it was."

Making a switch like that isn't always a smooth transition. Rather, it typically takes a long time to be able to make any sort of impact after making a position change like that.

Not only is McCulley learning a new position, he's also learning a new language with new offensive coordinator Walt Bell. However, Bell sees the early return with McCulley and the potential that is there.

"Physical ability first, Donaven is a big guy and a guy that can climb the ladder," Bell said. "Win in the back-half of the end zone with fade balls."

Now the next step is for McCulley to learn the little details of the position that is overlooked at times. But, with playing quarterback all of his life comes a connection to the wide receiver position. That could be something to help expedite the transition. Regardless, Bell sees McCulley as someone who will make an impact at the position for Indiana throughout his career.

"Really tall. Really long. He's a great athlete... he's got a chance to be a really good player," Bell said. "Still very early in playing the position, learning the craftsmanship of the position and playing outside of just the X's and O's. But in the future I think he is going to be a really special player for Indiana."