Indiana seeks first signature win with No. 13 Ohio State coming to town

"Well, I mean, again, if you are talking about winning at a high level, and if you're talking about trying to win the Big Ten, you can't lose at home," Woodson said. "... that was the first thing when I took this team over, from day one, I told them, guys, we've got to win at home, and we'll figure the road out when we get out there. So you know, so far, we've done what we've said we were going to do. Ohio State's next. We've got to win at home."

Woodson knows the importance of holding the home court advantage and knows that this team isn't far away from being a very good team -- but two things must happen in order to reach that potential. Don't drop games at home, especially in the Big Ten, and find a way to win games on the road.

Indiana is 9-0 at home including 1-0 in Big Ten play at Assembly Hall. Those games have been won by an average of 20.5 points per game. On the road, however, IU is 0-3 and 0-2 in the Big Ten. And those losses have combined for an average of just 3.3 points per game.

The main message of Mike Woodson's tenure thus far through 13 games has been revolving around winning at home. And up to this point, that has worked.

In all three road losses, Indiana has failed to put together a full 40-minute game. It was a 10-point early deficit against Syracuse that put them in an early hole. It was a huge scoring drought against Wisconsin in the second half that saw a 22-point lead in the first half and 18-point lead at halftime turn into a loss. And, it was a abysmal overall showing against Penn State that led to a loss.

At home, Indiana is a different team. The fans and Assembly Hall play a huge role in that undefeated record. But, Indiana has still struggled at times to put together a full 40-minutes.

"Right now, I think we're at a point where we've just got to -- we've got to play a perfect game -- not perfect, but we've got to play 40 minutes, man. We can't play 38, 39 minutes," Woodson said. "That was a winnable game the other night (Penn State), and again, we didn't make the plays and they did coming home."

Indiana has struggled in the Big Ten much of the last four seasons. Right now, a 34-47 record in Big Ten play since the start of the 2017 season has put the Hoosiers in a hole when it comes to trying to get signature wins and maintain momentum after big wins. No. 13 Ohio State provides just that -- a much needed signature win for the Hoosiers.

"Their perimeter play is pretty good, you know what I mean. They have got shooters on the perimeter," Woodson said of Ohio State. "They have got the two big guys inside that can demand the ball. Liddell, he's a talented kid. I mean, he can play inside. He can play outside and make plays. So I mean, you know, our two bigs are going to have their hands filled and I feel vice-versa; they are going to have their hands filled with our two big guys.

"You lose a game like Penn State, and you get some heads hanging and stuff. But you can't hang your head. The Big Ten is not going anywhere, you know what I'm saying, guys. It's what it is, and you can't -- you can't reflect on what happened in the past. You know, that's easy to do, man, you know, and it's my job to try to keep them from that."

Indiana currently ranks 29th overall in KenPom but also has just the 233rd ranked schedule up to this point. With wins over an ailing St. John's team and Notre Dame as the strongest on their schedule, the Hoosiers have a terrific opportunity with the Buckeyes on Thursday.

"This team struggled in the Big Ten last year and I'm trying to get them over the hump where they are not struggling," Woodson said. "We are not playing bad basketball, but Wisconsin and Penn State were both winnable games. I've got to get them over the hump in those games. We've got to keep grinding, practicing, watching film and learning and everybody's got to be committed, man. That's the only way that you're going to get out of the rut that you've been in.

"These guys, they have had some tough go at it in the past, and they get down on themselves a little bit. It's my job as a coach to try to keep them up and keep them ready to play."