Indiana seeking increased consistency from bench

"Our bench is just as important as the guys that start the game," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "And I’ve got to play them to give them a shot at it."

While Indiana has a slightly above average use of its bench -- 33.5 percent of the total game minutes coming from that unit -- the scoring punch is greatly inconsistent.

In order to break out of that slump and get a much-needed road win, the Hoosiers need to get more production out of its bench.

Indiana is seeking its first road win of the season and more glaring, its first road win in 341 days -- dating back to February 10, 2021.

Indiana is averaging 21.4 points per game from its normal bench rotation but it has folded in key moments when the starters need them most.

No moment was more glaring than against Iowa on Thursday. After a seven-point lead for IU was given by the starters, the bench unit came in and saw that lead turn into a three-point deficit. That 10-0 run for Iowa took place in less than two minutes.

"I’ve got to make sure that our bench is in a good place to secure them some minutes and do what they need to do to keep the game going," Woodson said. "We just didn't do that tonight (vs Iowa). We were just awful all the way around in that regard.

"We talked about this a little bit after the game, they’ve got to play a role. If they come in and do their job they’ve got to at least hold the lead or extend it."

Indiana was outscored 46-17 in bench points in that matchup and the bench was outscored 29-17 by just Iowa forward Kris Murray.

Trey Galloway has provided a spark at times for that unit and since returning from injury is averaging 8.0 points on 58.8 percent shooting. His ability to bring pace to the floor while playing a primary or secondary ball handler role is crucial.

Galloway, a coaches son, also brings a high IQ to the floor. He constantly moves without the ball and creates offensive opportunities in transition that others on the roster have failed to do so.

He's taking a responsibility to get the bench unit back to playing at a high level.

“Our job is to come in there, just to contain the lead if we have the lead, and obviously give us a boost," Galloway said. "I think we’re not performing, we’re not playing hard, we’re not getting stops, not taking out the ball, and that’s one thing we focus on is to really take care of the ball."

An energy guy, Galloway is typically not known for his ability to shoot at a high level. But, he is now 10-of-17 from the field since his injury and hit two 3's against Iowa for a season-high 10 points.

“Just being more confident in my shot," Galloway said. "Being more confident in games of my shooting. I know I can make shots.

“My responsibility is to take care of the ball, as well as my teammates, and we’ve got to find ways to basically give us a boost.”

Indiana needs more help outside of Galloway, however. Jordan Geronimo, Rob Phinisee and Tamar Bates have all flashed potential at time this season, but have yet to do so consistently.

One player Indiana needs more from is Bates. The freshman guard has struggled as of late, averaging 3.0 points on just 25 percent shooting in Big Ten play. He has scored just two points in his last four games, going just 1-of-12 from the field. He is averaging just six minutes per game over that span too.

“He knows what he’s got to do, and we’re all here for him," Galloway said of Bates. "We’re going to pick him up.

"He’s gonna push himself. He’s a hard worker and he stays in the gym, so I’m not worried about that. I know he’s going to do well. I know he’s going to be a big, big factor for our team the rest of the season.”

Indiana takes on a Nebraska team on Monday that is winless in the Big Ten and just 5-41 in conference play under Fred Hoiberg.