Indiana seeing leadership by committee to start fall camp

"So to me, that's the challenge of our guys last night (Monday) in the team meeting, and we want the players to do that, coaches to do that," Allen said on Tuesday. "To me, I think it's just the higher sense of urgency on those things, even how we warmup, everything coach meeting, everything we do we're trying to have the sense urgency in every little minor detail. They can have their opinions about what it means by little things, because those little things are -- it's everything that you do, right?"

For Tom Allen, that is needed. Because he is also stressing a sense of urgency and bringing a different tone to the first few days of fall camp this season.

With guys like Micah McFadden gone on the defensive side of the ball and Michael Penix gone offensively, there is a new group of players that are expected to carry the weight of this season on their shoulders. While it isn't a clear one or two guys, there are players standing out from the summer workouts into the first few days of fall camp.

Indiana football is preparing for a very important 2022 season and that means there needs to be new leadership stepping up from the players.

Indiana returns a lot of players on the defensive side of the ball. A lot of guys who have played significant roles on Indiana in the past. Players like Tiawan Mullen, Devon Matthews, Cam Jones highlight just a few. One player who has stepped up in a big way and made a significant impact early on has been Aaron Casey.

"For me, I feel like Aaron Casey is a guy that's really -- has been kind of quiet in the past just verbally, but has really stepped up," Allen said. "I think just his confidence is at an all-time high, and excited to see. His work ethic has always been strong. I think that's a guy that I see being elevated; he's elevated himself. He sticks out to me quite a bit I think."

Just a few weeks ago it was announced that Casey would be wearing No. 44 to honor George Taliaferro and his legacy and impact on the game of college football. This would be the first player to start this new tradition.

Allen went on to address a few additional players that have been highly effective leading the team this summer and in the first few days of the fall, both by example of vocally.

"James Head is another one that sticks out to me," Allen said. "A guy that has been here, yes, but hasn't really been a verbal guy. With that defensive line and his experience, just excited about him.

"I think DJ, he's a guy that got here and got injured early last year. It was great having him back. Just his confidence level, also his desire to be a football leader, especially within his group and for the offense.

"I know Jack (Tuttle) is really challenging himself to do that. Connor (Bazelak), same thing; just trying to build and maximize those opportunities.

"I know Shaun Shivers hasn't been here before in terms of the season, but he's, through his preparation, his work ethic, I think he's really -- so there are some guys in the past that haven't been our team leaders, but I just think with their work, we had really, really good summer I felt like. The guys worked extremely hard."

Whereas Indiana may have had only a few true leaders in the past, there seems to be a noticeable uptick with the amount of people stepping up this offseason. It's no surprise with the expectations of last year and the disappointment come year's end.

"I just think there is just a sense of urgency with that group that you have to have," Allen said. "You know, I think the (indiscernible) season has been part of that. Guys got a lot of pride in what they're part of and want to create change."