Indiana second among 'others receiving votes' in AP preseason poll

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 12-15 season in which they failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season.

Indiana basketball will begin the 2021-22 season ranked No. 27 in the country -- two spots out of the top 25 for the initial preseason AP Poll.

In total there are five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25.

Michigan (6), Purdue (7), Illinois (11), Ohio State (17), Maryland (21) are the Big Ten teams ranked. Michigan State was the first team receiving votes with 87. Rutgers was another Big Ten team receiving votes with 11.

St. Johns (5), Syracuse (5) and Notre Dame (3) are all teams on Indiana's non-conference schedule who received votes.

Indiana returns All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis -- who averaged 19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season. Indiana also returns most of its roster outside of senior guard Al Durham, senior forward Joey Brunk and sophomore guard Armaan Franklin.

The Hoosiers' newcomers consist of Pitt transfer point guard Xavier Johnson, Northwestern transfer forward Miller Kopp and South Florida transfer center Michael Durr. All have two years of eligibility remaining. Guard Parker Stewart, who transferred in from Tennessee-Martin mid-year last season, will also have two years remaining.

In addition to its transfers, IU has a two-man freshman class of four-star guard Tamar Bates and four-star forward Logan Duncomb.

Indiana's season begins Nov. 9 at home against Eastern Michigan.

The full AP Poll is here.