 Indiana searching for answers to running game: 'We have to do a better job'
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-24 10:30:12 -0600') }} football

Indiana searching for answers to running game: 'We have to do a better job'

Paul Gable
Staff Writer
Indiana's rushing attack sits second to last in the Big Ten this season.
Indiana's struggles up front continued against third ranked Ohio State when the then-ranked 9th Hoosiers struggled to keep Ohio State's defensive line at bay and rushed for only one yard on the ground against the Buckeyes.

Sampson James had three carries for 10 yards, Stevie Scott had seven carries for six yards, David Ellis had one carry for two yards and Penix had three carries for negative two yards.

Despite the day, Scott moved into the Top 10 in career rushing yards at Indiana with 2,307 yards. He surpassed Stephen Houston (2011-13) for 10th in the record book. He finished with 29 yards of total offense against Ohio State.

Through five games, Indiana has picked up 380 yards and an average of 2.4 yards per carry. At 76 yards per game, the Hoosiers rank 13th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten in terms of rushing.

Head coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan have talked many times about how Indiana needs to get a rushing attack going.

Allen did so again Saturday, saying it will be a major priority and that the offensive line has to get better.

{{ article.author_name }}