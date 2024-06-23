Indiana's secondary has undergone plenty of changes this offseason.

As Curt Cignetti retools the Hoosiers' defensive back room ahead of the 2024 campaign, the new IU head coach has landed plenty of impact players out of the transfer portal since taking over in Bloomington.

One of the those transfers that figures to play a big role in the Indiana defense this season is Old Dominion transfer safety Shawn Asbury II.

Asbury is ranked as one of the top returning safeties in the Big Ten this upcoming season, according to Pro Football Focus