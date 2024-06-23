Indiana safety Shawn Asbury II amongst highest graded returners in Big Ten
Indiana's secondary has undergone plenty of changes this offseason.
As Curt Cignetti retools the Hoosiers' defensive back room ahead of the 2024 campaign, the new IU head coach has landed plenty of impact players out of the transfer portal since taking over in Bloomington.
One of the those transfers that figures to play a big role in the Indiana defense this season is Old Dominion transfer safety Shawn Asbury II.
Asbury is ranked as one of the top returning safeties in the Big Ten this upcoming season, according to Pro Football Focus
Beginning his collegiate career at Boston College, Asbury spent the last two seasons at Old Dominion.
Across his two seasons there, the Stafford, Virginia native recorded 127 total tackles, six pass deflections and two interceptions.
Coming into the 2024 season as the seventh highest graded safety amongst Big Ten returners, Asbury was given a rating of 83.4 by PFF.
With Louis Moore and Phillip Dunnam, Indiana's two starting safeties from a year ago, no longer with the Hoosiers, Asbury is expected to play a large role for Indiana's defense next season.
