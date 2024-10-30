Indiana's Yarden Garzon named to Cheryl Miller Award watchlist

Garzon is set to enter her third season in Bloomington with the Hoosiers after a sophomore campaign that saw her earn All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.

The award annually recognizes the top small forward in Division I women's college basketball. This is the second consecutive season in which Garzon has been named to this preseason watchlist.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Junior guard Yarden Garzon is one of 20 preseason watchlist honorees for the 2025 Cheryl Miller Award.

The Cheryl Miller Award, in its eighth year, honors the top small forwards in women’s Division I women’s college basketball. It is named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer.

The Ra’anana, Israel native appears on the preseason watch list for the second-straight season and was a Top 10 finalist for the award as well. She’s coming off a sophomore campaign that earned her All-Big Ten honorable mention honors, averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shot 44.9 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from the 3-point line. She connected on 62 triples in 2023-24 and reached double figures 18 times while connecting on multiple 3-pointers on 19 occasions.

The Hoosiers have placed a player on the Cheryl Miller award preseason watch list for the fifth-consecutive season as Grace Berger appeared on the list from 2021-23.

Fans can support their favorite player by participating in Fan Voting starting Friday, November 1. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2025 Julius Erving and Cheryl Miller Awards will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Erving, Miller, and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committees for the Julius Erving and Cheryl Miller Awards are composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

For more information on the 2025 Cheryl Miller Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MillerAward on X and Instagram.