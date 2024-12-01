Indiana’s 'statement' win over Purdue caps off magical regular season

On a wintry Saturday night in Bloomington, Memorial Stadium transformed into a frosty fortress as Indiana faced Purdue in the 99th battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

The 28-degree temperatures and light snowfall didn’t deter the Hoosier faithful, who packed the stands to witness Indiana cap a historic season. By the end of the night, those fans were treated to a spectacle that will be etched into the annals of Indiana football.

In front of more than 50,000 fans, Indiana obliterated Purdue 66-0, reclaiming the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2019. The win not only snapped a three-game losing streak against their archrival but also capped an 11-1 regular season—the best in program history.

"When I first got here, they told me, ‘We hate Purdue,’" wide receiver Elijah Sarratt said postgame. "It’s important to us, it’s important to the fans, it’s important to everybody that lives in this area. I’m thankful we were able to bring that bucket home."

The Hoosiers left no doubt about their dominance, outgaining the Boilermakers 582 yards to 67. In a performance even more lopsided than the final score suggests, Indiana scored just one fewer point than Purdue had total yards.

"It’s a rivalry game, and I thought we really took it to them," head coach Curt Cignetti said. "We certainly made a statement."

Indiana’s defense stifled Purdue at every turn. The Boilermakers averaged just 0.5 yards per carry and managed only 13 rushing yards—less than Indiana defensive lineman James Carpenter, who ran for 18 yards on a third-quarter fake punt.

On offense, quarterback Kurtis Rourke was unstoppable, passing for 349 yards and six touchdowns. His performance included a highlight-reel 84-yard touchdown pass to Sarratt, who finished with 165 yards and two scores.

Katic, a sixth-year senior, played a crucial role in helping newcomers understand the significance of the rivalry.

"We don’t like them—I really made that known," Katic said. "I don’t think the scoreline was our biggest concern. It was just beating our rival and doing it handily. I think we did that."