Indiana's starting frontcourt dominates from start to finish in win

The Indiana frontcourt play has arguably been been the biggest bright spot for Indiana and that was no different tonight's game.

With the lack of size that Northern Kentucky had on it's team and their insistence on shooting the deep ball mostly, the Hoosiers were about to take full advantage of the mismatches on both ends.

On Tuesday, it started right out of the gate with Indiana's starting bigs, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson who combined had Indiana's first eight points of the game. Their chemistry was on full display here.

"I think it's really tough to prepare for because you never know." Jackson-Davis on preparing for the frontcourt duo of him and Thompson. "You try to take something away and then you have to counter another thing. Like you have got him, Anthony, Parker, Miller guys like that shooting threes. So, you can't prepare for both of us and stop both of us because we have so many pieces on our team."