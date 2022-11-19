The "what-if" feeling followed by Dexter Williams's first extremely efficient drive, capped by a 34-yard touchdown run was fleeting, as those kinds of drives have been most of the season. 18 plays over the next five possessions would yield virtually nothing offensively for the Hoosiers. However, it was much of the inverse for the Spartan offense. Keelan Coleman and Jaylen Berger helped lead Michigan State to three touchdowns through their first five drives. The Hoosiers would yield 24 unanswered points to the Spartans in the first half. "I thought (Dexter) got a little rattled in the 2nd quarter," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "I just told him to relax and be you. I know he can throw the football, I know he can run the football. Obviously, he lacks experience but you don't get it any other way than doing it."

A 17-point deficit at the break doesn't sound catastrophically bad, but it was the repetitive fashion of how those 24 points were scored that was. It reminded everyone watching that they were indeed tuned in to an Indiana football game. Allen and company could only muster seven yards through the air during the first 30-minutes, which was very clearly the game plan as Williams would finish 2-7 with 31 yards. "We don't win that game without running the ball the way that we did," Allen said. The signs of folding that transpired during the first half did not carry into the second. Shaun Shivers broke off a 79-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage bringing Indiana within 10. Life was back, at least for the time being. There are few players that have been criticized more than Shivers for their lack of production. It almost seemed like he was being phased out of the offense for a more consistent Josh Henderson or more dynamic Jaylin Lucas. "We've had a hard time getting him free this year," Allen said. "But we know if you give him a crease he's got the speed to go the distance... I'm proud of Shaun for staying with us, he has such a great attitude and I know he hasn't had the production that he wanted but he saved his best for a really important game for us."

Then the extraordinary that has almost become ordinary transpired. Indiana's dynamic true freshman took an 88-yard kickoff return to pay dirt, bringing the Hoosiers within 10 points, 31-21. He found a hole and a footrace, and few people on this planet can beat him in a footrace. "He's the best in the nation," Shivers said. "He's the best kick returner in the nation."

From there, as the Big Ten usually sees happen, chaos ensued. An interception deep in Spartan territory by Jonathan Haynes resulted in a Chuck Campbell field goal bringing Indiana just within a score, 31-24. Soon after, Dexter Williams, basically out of nowhere, put together an efficient drive marching down the field and deep into Michigan State territory. "Usually when you have a mobile quarterback you see a lot of one-on-ones," Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. "We need to get more guys at the point of attack, we can't really leave it up to just one guy." Tucker explained later that Williams put a lot of pressure on his defensive ends, resulting in the entire defense having trouble slowing down the Indiana offense. Josh Henderson would eventually push through the Indiana offensive line and score, tying the game at 31. It would all seem a moot point as the waning minutes of the 4th quarter ticked off the board. Michigan State very slowly matriculated the ball down the field, looking to kick a field goal and escape their own stadium with a victory over 3-7 Indiana. However, a questionable decision to place a left-footed kicker on the left hash led to disaster for the Spartan special teams as kicker Ben Patton missed the game-clinching 22-yard kick and sent the game into overtime. "That confidence of ours just came crawling in the second half," Allen said. "I honestly believed our guys were going to find a way to win the game. You could tell by the energy on the sideline."