Indiana's second half comeback vs Michigan keeps post-season hopes alive

In the biggest game of the season for the Hoosiers, Indiana was able to defeat Michigan 74-69 in the second round the Big Ten Tournament.

It was a tale of two halves with Michigan often times looking like they were going to run away with it. However, Indiana somehow, someway found a spark in the second half to get this much needed win.

"Well, it was a hell of a game," Mike Woodson said. "I mean, I have nothing but respect for Juwan and his staff and that organization in terms of how they pushed us to play."