Published Nov 12, 2024
Indiana's Rourke, Kamara named semifinalists for national awards
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana football is off to the best start to a season in program history. The undefeated Hoosiers most recently picked up a win over the weekend against the reigning national champions, the Michigan Wolverines.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke and defensive end Mikail Kamara have both been pivotal to Indiana's success this season. On Tuesday, the pair was recognized as semifinalists for a couple of national awards.

For Rourke, he was named as a semifinalist for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien Award. For Kamara, he was tabbed as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Hoosiers are one of just six teams with both an offensive and a defensive player of the year semifinalist.

Below is the full release from Indiana athletics.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Maxwell Football Club announced a pair of Indiana football student-athletes as semifinalists on Tuesday (Nov. 12) when senior Kurtis Rourke and redshirt junior Mikail Kamara were tabbed for the 88th Maxwell Award and 30th Chuck Bednarik Award, respectively. Rourke was also named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award.

The lists include a field of 16 candidates for the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award, and 20 candidates for the Bednarik Award. Indiana is one of just six programs to have an offensive and defensive player of the year semifinalist from the Maxwell Football Club.

On Monday (Nov. 11), Kamara was also named a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Rourke is the highest-rated passer in the FBS per Pro Football Focus (92.3) and owns the second-best passing efficiency (182.7) in the nation. He ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 12 in FBS with 21 passing touchdowns, a total that sits tied for No. 6 on the IU single-season list and he is top-20 in both single-season passing (2,401) and total offense (2,427) in the IU record books.

