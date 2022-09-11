“It just seemed out of sync…I just felt like we should have been up by multiple scores in the first half…It felt like it was Halloween every time just weird stuff and crazy things.” Allen said.

The second quarter was bottom of the barrel for Indiana, only tallying 35 yards in those 15 minutes of play. The Hoosiers only ran nine total plays and had the ball in their hands for a total of 2:08.

The number speaks for itself. In the first two quarters, Indiana had a combined 110 total yards, in the third quarter alone Indiana had 239 yards. From the start of the game, the Indiana offense was not able to get anything going.

The Indiana Hoosiers gave their fans a scare on Saturday night after trailing the first two quarters to FCS opponent Idaho. The Hoosiers were down 10-0 heading into the second half after struggling offensively in the first two quarters. Eventually, the Hoosiers turned it around in the second half, taking control of the game with a 35-22 win.

The third quarter was a saving grace for Indiana. A quick touchdown and safety gave the Hoosiers a place to stand and take over for the rest of the game. The defense for Indiana was able to hold off Idaho for the remainder of the contest as they only allowed 10 yards in the third quarter.

A mostly clean final 30 minutes also helped the Hoosiers get back on their feet. Tom Allen's men didn't commit a single penalty in the second half, an improved performance over the three they committed in the first.

Indiana scored 23 of their 35 points in the third quarter and held Idaho scoreless in the second half. For Allen, the way that Indiana played in the third quarter was the way he envisioned Indiana playing for the entire 60 minutes.

“We had a heck of a third quarter. I envisioned that being the first quarter, to be honest with you. That's how I expect us to start the game on offensive, defense, and special teams," Allen said.

"I got after them at halftime and told the coaches to also get after them at halftime but it was also hey guys just play football. Execute, play hard, and do what you’re supposed to do. That to me is a good sign for our guys, they did respond.”

At the end of the day, the Hoosiers were able to avoid what would have been a brutal upset and have started the season 2-0. The first two-quarters of the game had a lot of mistakes, but Indiana was able to pull through and earn the win. Even so, for coach Allen, he knows that this win will serve as a lesson moving forward.

“You gotta own what happened and that's on me. I was pretty stern with them in there, we sang the fight song and do what we do after a win but this one, we know, is not the standard," Allen said.

"We have to play better to be able to be where we want to be as a football team. We'll take the win but we're going to take what comes along with poor play; which is accountability.”