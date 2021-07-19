Indiana's presence in Texas evidenced by Bray Lynch commitment

At this point in the 2022 recruiting cycle, every commitment can be perceived as evidence that Tom Allen and his staff are cashing in on the recent on-field success in Bloomington. Sometimes that optimism can get carried away, which always creates some skepticism in corners of the fanbase. That brings us to recent Texas offensive line commit Bray Lynch, who became Indiana’s 11th commitment of the 2022 class July 9. The three-star tackle (No. 859 overall in the class, according to 247Sports) out of Austin chose the Hoosiers over Oklahoma State and Duke. There are many ways to spin the commitment as a major win for Indiana and other ways to consider it an overreaction to celebrate the commitment as it has been celebrated, but to truly understand why it is a win for the Hoosiers, the recent history of Indiana’s recruitment in Texas must be involved in these conversations.

The initial narrative surrounding Lynch’s commitment to Indiana was that Indiana went into Texas and grabbed the left tackle of one of the most storied programs (Westlake High School) in The Lone Star State. That’s not entirely true, but it is partially true. Oklahoma State has been on shaky ground in offensive line recruiting for quite some time now, with plenty of turnover at the offensive line coaching position and leaning on transfer and JUCO additions since earning its last four-star offensive line commitment in 2016. Earning a commitment from any offensive lineman inside the top-500 has been difficult since then as well. The Cowboys were channeling quite a bit of focus on four-star offensive lineman Jacob Sexton and five-star lineman Kelvin Banks until they committed to Oklahoma and Oregon, respectively. With that being said, though, Lynch took an official visit to Oklahoma State the weekend before Indiana, so there was plenty of opportunity for Oklahoma State to make its pitch. Now, it’s in quite a position with only one tackle committed to its 2022 class. So did the Hoosiers go into Big 12 territory and pluck an offensive lineman out of Oklahoma State’s grip? Perhaps. But like schools often do to prospects in their own territory, Oklahoma State left wiggle room for Indiana to pull Lynch away. Back to Indiana, though. The other position that has been taken on Lynch’s commitment is that his recruiting ratings don’t warrant a celebration. That’s fair, given that he is in a position to gain as much exposure to scouting as anyone. But Indiana’s success along the line has never been synonymous with high — or, frankly, even acceptable — ratings. Darren Hiller’s currency is development. The four offensive linemen who have earned All-Big Ten honors since he became Indiana’s offensive line coach in 2017 (Wes Martin in 2017, Brandon Knight in 2018, Simon Stepaniak in 2019, Harry Crider in 2020) didn’t wow many folks in recruiting. Crider and Martin were both two-stars according to their Rivals profiles, and Knight was the only one inside the top-1,000 according to his 247Sports Composite Rating. Top-1,000 commitments were never a guarantee for Indiana either — a topic which will be addressed in a later column. The common denominator between these two differing positions on Lynch’s commitment is that he is from Austin, Texas. Either he was stolen from Oklahoma State or, based on his ratings, he’s not quite as good as his fellow Texan in Indiana’s 2022 class, Josh Hoover. But the existence of a Texas commitment is the story here.

Indiana high school signees from Texas since 2010 Class Name Rivals rating 247Sports Texas in-state ranking 2012 Dimitric Camiel ★★★ 308 2012 Ralph Green III ★★★ 282 2015 Jameel Cook ★★ 164 2016 Mackenzie Nworah ★★★ 116 2016 Tyler Natee ★★ 164 2017 Alfred Bryant ★★★ 164 2020 Bryson Bonds ★★ 147 2021 Jordyn Williams ★★★ 92