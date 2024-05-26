OMAHA, Neb. - The Hoosiers entered the Big Ten Tournament opener on Tuesday knowing they likely needed to win the whole thing for a crack at the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Indiana's season-long struggles against Nebraska pitching continued on Saturday in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

"(Nebraska) has a decent amount of really good arms," first baseman Brock Tibbitts said. "They're able to throw two or three pitches for strikes. They were able to keep us off balance. They were able to execute their game plane against us.

After the Hoosiers opened up a weekend series against the Cornhuskers in early May with a win, Indiana managed just 10 runs in the last 37 innings (four games) against Nebraska -- all of which were losses.

After dropping two games on Saturday against to Nebraska, Indiana's run in the Big Ten Tournament came to an end.

Falling short of the title, Indiana is anticipated to be on the outside looking in at the field of 64 come Monday's NCAA Tournament selection show.

"It's an odd position to be in," head coach Jeff Mercer said following IU's exit from the Big Ten Tournament. "We're one of the best 64 teams in the country, we're an NCAA Tournament team. This is a team that could win a regional, it's the most prepared team that I've ever coached to go and do that."