Indiana's poor defensive effort leads to another loss in The Bahamas

On this Thanksgiving Day 2024, Indiana fans weren't giving thanks to their Hoosiers, as poor, uninspiring defense led to a second IU loss in as many days. This one was a defeat at the hands of No. 3 Gonzaga, a team that lost its Battle 4 Atlantis opener as well, but because of the lackluster effort on the defensive end, it's the Hoosiers who drop to 0-2 in the tournament played at The Bahamas' Imperial Arena. This was the second straight game where effort and defense has been an issue, as IU has given up 89 points in back-to-back games, first to Louisville, and now to these Bulldogs From easy baskets in the pain, to getting beat on the perimeter, to getting out rebounded substantially, this Indiana defense was disappointing and a main reason the Hoosiers dropped this game. "We're not connected right now defensively," said Mike Woodson postgame, mentioning these defensive struggles seen throughout the game. While Woodson said his group isn't "connected" on the defensive end, it may go beyond that, as the Hoosiers seemed lackadaisical at times, calling into question if this team is conditioned enough to compete defensively for 40 minutes. Indiana was giving up easy buckets from start to finish, allowing 46 total points in the paint, while also allowing the Zags to go on several runs in the first half due to the lack of effort seen at times, Woodson said, when talking about defending points in the paint, especially in he first half, that "we've been very awful in that category. We're not giving ourselves a chance there." In the first half, IU allowed a 16-0 run, that was a part of a 24-4 stretch that was littered with uninspiring defense, resulting in another loss in The Bahamas, this one a 89-73 defeat to Gonzaga.

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) defends during the second half at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It wasn't just in the painted area where the defense struggled, as Indiana was getting beat out on the perimeter, as the Hoosiers couldn't compete when Gonzaga got out into space, allowing all the easy baskets to be created. "Our perimeter play has gotten exposed and I got to I got to fix that" said Woodson, explaining that the difference in the perimeter play between Indiana and the teams it's faced in Atlantis has been large, making it a main reason why IU has started 0-2. Woodson did say that his team's defense was "where we wanted to be" coming into the Battle 4 Atlantis, making it seen like these last two games have been a turning point for the Hoosiers on the defensive end, and he may be right. Than main difference seen is the effort, as on several possessions, particularly on Gonzaga's runs in the first half, the Hoosiers were being run up and down the floor for easy shot after easy shot, allowing the Zags to turn a close game into a 20 point lead in their favor. This all starts starts with guard play, a facet of the game where Indiana has really struggled of late, as both Louisville and Gonzaga's guards have been able to score and pass at will. Woodson said that he believes "the two guards we that we've played out front these two games have kind of had their way in controlling the game," mentioning that his guards, particularly Myles Rice, have to be better on the defensive end. This resulted in Gonzaga scoring in bunches, allowing the Bulldogs to get out to a first half lead they wouldn't surrender, riding in cruise control for the entire second half.

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) looks to shoot as Indiana Hoosiers forward Bryson Tucker (8) defends during the first half at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images