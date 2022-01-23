Indiana's poor perimeter defense results in first home loss of the season

After beating Purdue this past Thursday in one of the most exciting games that Hoosier fans have seen in a long time, Indiana came out flat today and suffered their first home loss of the year to Michigan with the Wolverines beating them 80-62.

There are ton of different reasons that can be said why Indiana lost today. But the most glaring reason of them all, the terrible perimeter defense that was displayed today.

"Well, it's disappointing, but again, it's my job to make sure that they don't drop the rope and we come back and go to work tomorrow and get ready for Penn State," said Indiana Head Mike Woodson on Indiana's first home loss of the season.