Indiana's poor offensive effort results in second home loss of the season

Coming into this game, Indiana had won four of their last five games and were coming off a week long break after beating Maryland on the road last Saturday.

Safe to say, the great play as of late and extended long break between games did nothing for Indiana in today's 74-57 loss vs #18 Illinois, their second home loss of the season.

"Got to give some credit to Illinois," said Race Thompson who finished with a team high 13 points. "They played us tough."