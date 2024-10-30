Indiana's Oumar Ballo named to Naismith Player of the Year watchlists

in other news
Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National & B1G Defensive Player of the Week
Indiana football cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has been named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week.
Indiana guard Myles Rice named to Bob Cousy Award Watchlist
Indiana basketball redshirt sophomore guard Myles Rice has been named to the 2025 Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watchlist.
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's trip to Michigan State
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.
Three Takeaways from Indiana's 66-62 Exhibition Victory Over Tennessee
Indiana Basketball opened their 2024-2025 season with a 66-62 victory in a charity exhibition against Tennessee.
Postgame Q&A: Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, forward Malik Reneau
Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson and forward Malik Reneau spoke with the media.
in other news
Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National & B1G Defensive Player of the Week
Indiana football cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has been named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week.
Indiana guard Myles Rice named to Bob Cousy Award Watchlist
Indiana basketball redshirt sophomore guard Myles Rice has been named to the 2025 Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watchlist.
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's trip to Michigan State
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.
Indiana men's basketball center Oumar Ballo has begun to rack up the preseason recognition.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Hoosiers' new big man was named to the NABC Division I Player of the Year and the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year watchlists. Ballo is set to enter his first year at Indiana this upcoming season after transferring form Arizona in the offseason.
Below is the full release from Indiana athletics.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Sixth-year senior center Oumar Ballo was named to the NABC Division I Player of the Year and Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year presented by AXIA Time Watchlists on Wednesday afternoon.
The 2025 NABC Division I Player of the Year - selected by a nationwide vote of Division I head coaches - will be announced the week of the 2025 Men’s Final Four.
The Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year presented by AXIA Time is presented annually to the men’s college basketball player who achieves great success on the court.
Ballo averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in three seasons at Arizona. He shot 64.6% (466-of-721) from the floor and posted 34 double-doubles, third most in Arizona basketball history. He was one of 10 players in program history to accumulate at least 1,000 career points and 800 career rebounds.
The 7-0, 260-pound center was twice named to the All-Pac-12 First Team, selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team two times, and voted to a pair of Pac-12 All-Tournament Teams. He was named the 2022-23 Pac-12 Most Improved Player, the 2022 Maui Invitational Most Outstanding Player, and the 2021-22 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.
Ballo began his career at Gonzaga with a redshirt season in 2019-20 before earning a spot in the rotation for a Bulldog program that finished 31-1, won both the West Coast Conference regular season and tournament titles, and advanced to the NCAA Championship game. Overall, Ballo has won 84.8% (112-of-132) of the games he has appeared in throughout his career.
The Indiana Hoosiers will open the home slate of the 2024-25 season with an exhibition against Marian at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1. The regular season will start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against SIUE at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
2025 NABC DIVISION I PLAYER OF THE YEAR PRESEASON WATCH LIST
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
OUMAR BALLO, INDIANA
Johni Broome, Auburn
L.J. Cryer, Houston
Johnell Davis, Arkansas
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Kam Jones, Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Alex Karaban, Connecticut
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Caleb Love, Arizona
Norchad Omier, Baylor
Kadary Richmond, St. John’s
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest
Mark Sears, Alabama
Braden Smith, Purdue
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
2025 JERSEY MIKE'S NAISMITH TROPHY PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCH LIST PRESENTED BY AXIA TIME
Robbie Avila, Saint Louis
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
OUMAR BALLO, INDIANA
Johni Broome, Auburn
Markus Burton, Notre Dame
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
L.J. Cryer, Houston
RJ Davis , North Carolina
Johnell Davis, Arkansas
Tyson Degenhart, Boise State
Tucker DeVries, West Virginia
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Eric Dixon, Villanova
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas
Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State
Bryce Hopkins, Providence
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Tre Johnson, Texas
Kam Jones, Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Alex Karaban, UConn
Kon Knueppel, Duke
Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Caleb Love, Arizona
Liam McNeeley, UConn
Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss
Grant Nelson, Alabama
Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga
Norchad Omier, Baylor
Great Osobor, Washington
Kadary Richmond, St. John's
Jeremy Roach, Baylor
J'Wan Roberts, Houston
Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Mark Sears, Alabama
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Braden Smith, Purdue
AJ Storr, Kansas
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board
- WDE
- CB
- RB
- ATH
- DT
- OLB
- OG
- CB
- WR
- SDE