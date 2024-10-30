Indiana's Oumar Ballo named to Naismith Player of the Year watchlists

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hoosiers' new big man was named to the NABC Division I Player of the Year and the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year watchlists. Ballo is set to enter his first year at Indiana this upcoming season after transferring form Arizona in the offseason.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Sixth-year senior center Oumar Ballo was named to the NABC Division I Player of the Year and Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year presented by AXIA Time Watchlists on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2025 NABC Division I Player of the Year - selected by a nationwide vote of Division I head coaches - will be announced the week of the 2025 Men’s Final Four.

The Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year presented by AXIA Time is presented annually to the men’s college basketball player who achieves great success on the court.

Ballo averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in three seasons at Arizona. He shot 64.6% (466-of-721) from the floor and posted 34 double-doubles, third most in Arizona basketball history. He was one of 10 players in program history to accumulate at least 1,000 career points and 800 career rebounds.

The 7-0, 260-pound center was twice named to the All-Pac-12 First Team, selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team two times, and voted to a pair of Pac-12 All-Tournament Teams. He was named the 2022-23 Pac-12 Most Improved Player, the 2022 Maui Invitational Most Outstanding Player, and the 2021-22 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.

Ballo began his career at Gonzaga with a redshirt season in 2019-20 before earning a spot in the rotation for a Bulldog program that finished 31-1, won both the West Coast Conference regular season and tournament titles, and advanced to the NCAA Championship game. Overall, Ballo has won 84.8% (112-of-132) of the games he has appeared in throughout his career.

The Indiana Hoosiers will open the home slate of the 2024-25 season with an exhibition against Marian at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1. The regular season will start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against SIUE at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

