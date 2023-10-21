BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Early on in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s home loss to Rutgers, the Indiana offense was presented with a 3rd and 13 play from its own 49-yard line. Following a third quarter in which the Hoosiers gained 42 total yards and picked up just three first downs, Indiana found themselves down 24-14. On the 3rd and 13 play, Brendan Sorsby — who won the starting quarterback job this week — checked the ball down to his running back, Jaylin Lucas, at the line of scrimmage. On 3rd and 13 at midfield, down by two scores and in need of a first down, Indiana picked completed a pass for 0 yards. The Hoosiers then punted the ball away. Two plays later, Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt put the game on ice with an 80-yard touchdown run to put the Scarlet Knights up 31-14. That play was just one example of Indiana’s inability to convert on third down this season. Coming into the week eight matchup with Rutgers, Indiana was converting 40% of its 3rd downs. That’s good enough eighth in the Big Ten. However, take out Indiana’s week two trouncing of Indiana State — where the Hoosiers converted 12/16 third downs — and you have a different story. Excluding the game against the Sycamores, the Hoosiers are converting just 32% of their third downs. That would put them 12th in the Big Ten.



As they did a week ago against No. 2 Michigan, Indiana scored first on Saturday against Rutgers. Sorsby, on his first drive as 'the official starter,' made one of the better plays an Indiana quarterback has made all season. He was forced to roll out to his left to avoid pressure. He then set his feet and fired a pass towards the south end zone where a wide-open Omar Cooper Jr. made the catch. Outside of that opening drive of the game and a four play, 59-yard drive towards the end of the first half that saw Sorsby run for a 4-yard touchdown, the Indiana offense looked like its old, uninspired self. "I felt like the offense executed, (we had) just a couple of miscues that stalled some drives," Sorsby said postgame. "Those little miscues, we fix those, drives keep going and points keep going on the board. It's small things that end up being big things, so we just have to fix those small things." Individually, Sorsby has a pretty mediocre day all things considered. The redshirt freshman completed 15 of his 31 pass attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown. While some of his decisions on where to go with the ball in third down situations can be called into question, Sorsby took care of the ball against Rutgers. "A couple of missed throws by me," Sorsby said of his performance against the Scarlet Knights. "That's really it."

