Indiana's offense vanishes late in road loss to Nebraska

Indiana’s offense went cold at the worst possible time Friday night, as the Hoosiers suffered their first Big Ten loss of the season, falling 85-68 to Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A competitive first 30 minutes unraveled in a nightmare finish for Indiana, which managed just one point in the final 6:50 of the game. The Hoosiers’ early success from 3-point range gave way to glaring shooting struggles that derailed any hope of a comeback.

Indiana opened the game hot from deep, hitting five of its first eight attempts from beyond the arc. However, the sharp shooting quickly evaporated. The Hoosiers went 3-for-27 from deep after their strong start, finishing just 8-for-35 (22.9%) for the game.

“We just missed some shots,” head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. “If you make those shots, then it’s probably a different ball game. You can’t go 8-for-35 and have the looks that we had tonight.”

Despite the shooting woes, Indiana remained competitive for much of the game, thanks in large part to guard Myles Rice. Rice provided a dynamic stretch in the second half, scoring 13 straight points for the Hoosiers. His effort helped Indiana stay within striking distance, but the offense hit a wall late.

Nebraska closed the game on a commanding 17-1 run, outscoring Indiana by 16 points over the final 6:27. Indiana’s lone point during that stretch came on a free throw from Malik Reneau, as the team failed to make a single field goal in the final 6:50. Over the last 9:56, the Hoosiers shot just 1-for-17 from the field, with the lone basket coming on a 3-pointer by Luke Goode.

“We took a couple of shots that were out of rhythm,” Rice said. “That’s a recipe for disaster... We just have to be better going down the stretch and continuing to play as a team.”