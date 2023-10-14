ANN ARBOR, Mi. - On Saturday at 'The Big House,' Indiana saw first-hand the importance of getting the ball into the hands of the team's playmakers in enough space for them to make something happen. Michigan did it all game long as the Wolverines picked apart the Hoosiers' defense for the final three quarters of play. Indiana however, was once again unable to consistently get its playmakers touches in space. In college football you win games by getting the ball into the hands of your best skill position players and allowing them to make something happen. Because of Indiana's lack of consistency and efficiency at the quarterback position and general lack of creative play-calling, the Hoosiers weren't able to get the ball into the hands of their best skill position players on Saturday against Michigan. It was always going to be tough for the Hoosiers offensively against the Wolverines' elite defense. The Michigan defense had allowed just four touchdowns through the first six games of the season entering Saturday's contest. In the first quarter on Saturday, Indiana was able to get the ball to its playmakers and became just the second team to hold a lead over Michigan this season -- even if it was for just a short time. It was a great call from Indiana's new offensive coordinator Rod Carey. A backwards screen pass to Donaven McCulley that turned into the ex-quarterback turning back the clock and finding a wide-open Jaylin Lucas for a 44-yard touchdown. The Hoosiers found a creative way to get the ball to their best offensive player and it resulted in a score. Outside of that play in the first quarter, Indiana's offense struggled and was held scoreless for the final 47 minutes.

On the other side of the ball, the Michigan offense put on a clinic for the final three quarters after a slow start to the game. The Wolverine offense was able to consistently get the ball into the hands of its best players in positions for them to succeed. The Wolverines had 115 yards after the catch on Saturday, the Hoosiers had 65. This isn't new for Indiana. Against Maryland, the Terrapins had 142 yards after the catch to 65 for the Hoosiers. In week four against Akron, Indiana had just 24 yards after the catch. The one outlier among the FBS opponents Indiana has played this season is Louisville. Against the Cardinals, the Hoosiers 138 yards after the catch. In that game, Jaylin Lucas accounted for over half (70) of the team's yards after the catch. The sophomore had a career-high 10 receptions in that game. It's no coincidence that Indiana had the most yards after the catch in the same game that Lucas got the most touches he has all season. Indiana has struggled all season long at finding creative ways -- outside of simply checking it down -- to get Lucas and the other talented playmakers involved. On Saturday against Michigan, Lucas got just seven touches. He caught five passes and ran the ball twice. There is never a reason a healthy Lucas should get less than 10 touches in a game. The Hoosiers have a long way to go offensively. It starts by at least putting the ball in the hands of Lucas and the other skill position players more frequently. The next step after that is getting the ball to them on the move and in space.