Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako named to Julius Erving Award watchlist

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the preseason watchlist for the 2025 Julius Erving Award, including Indiana sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako, on Wednesday.

Named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player, the Julius Erving Award celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watchlist of 20 athletes.

The winner of the 2025 Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Julius Erving Award are Dalton Knecht, Tennessee (2024), Jalen Wilson, Kansas (2023), Wendell Moore Jr., Duke (2022), Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (2021), Saddiq Bey, Villanova (2020), Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016), and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).

The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year averaged 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his debut collegiate season. He led the Hoosiers with 50 made 3-pointers and shot 32.7% from behind the arc. The Gladstone, N.J., native scored in double figures 25 times and added three 20-point outings in 33 starts a season ago.

Mgbako was one of two freshmen in the NCAA to score over 400 points, make at least 50 3-pointers, convert on 90-plus free throws, and grab at least 125 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.

The Indiana Hoosiers will open the home slate of the 2024-25 season with an exhibition against Marian at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1. The regular season will start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against SIUE at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

2025 JULIUS ERVING SMALL FORWARD OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESEASON CANDIDATES*

Trey Townsend, Arizona

BJ Freeman, Arizona State

Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn

Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Michael Ajayi, Gonzaga

MACKENZIE MGBAKO, INDIANA

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

A.J. Storr, Kansas

Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky

Matthew Cleveland, Miami

Frankie Fidler, Michigan State

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Ian Jackson, North Carolina

Drake Powell, North Carolina

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Arthur Kaluma, Texas

Liam McNeeley, UConn

Tucker DeVries, West Virginia

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2024-25 season