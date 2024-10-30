Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako named to Julius Erving Award watchlist

Advertisement

in other news

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National & B1G Defensive Player of the Week

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National & B1G Defensive Player of the Week

Indiana football cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has been named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week.

 • Josh Pos
Indiana guard Myles Rice named to Bob Cousy Award Watchlist

Indiana guard Myles Rice named to Bob Cousy Award Watchlist

Indiana basketball redshirt sophomore guard Myles Rice has been named to the 2025 Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watchlist.

 • Zach Browning
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's trip to Michigan State

Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's trip to Michigan State

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.

 • Zach Browning
Three Takeaways from Indiana's 66-62 Exhibition Victory Over Tennessee

Three Takeaways from Indiana's 66-62 Exhibition Victory Over Tennessee

Indiana Basketball opened their 2024-2025 season with a 66-62 victory in a charity exhibition against Tennessee.

 • Josh Pos
Postgame Q&A: Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, forward Malik Reneau

Postgame Q&A: Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, forward Malik Reneau

Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson and forward Malik Reneau spoke with the media.

 • Zach Browning

in other news

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National & B1G Defensive Player of the Week

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National & B1G Defensive Player of the Week

Indiana football cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has been named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week.

 • Josh Pos
Indiana guard Myles Rice named to Bob Cousy Award Watchlist

Indiana guard Myles Rice named to Bob Cousy Award Watchlist

Indiana basketball redshirt sophomore guard Myles Rice has been named to the 2025 Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watchlist.

 • Zach Browning
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's trip to Michigan State

Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's trip to Michigan State

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.

 • Zach Browning
Advertisement
Published Oct 30, 2024
Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako named to Julius Erving Award watchlist
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana men's basketball forward Mackenzie Mgbako has been named to the preseason watchlist for the 2025 Julius Erving Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The award annually recognizes the top small forward in Division I men's college basketball.

Mgbako is entering his sophomore season in Bloomington, following a freshman campaign with the Hoosiers that saw him take home Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

Below is the full release from Indiana athletics.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the preseason watchlist for the 2025 Julius Erving Award, including Indiana sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako, on Wednesday.

Named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player, the Julius Erving Award celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watchlist of 20 athletes.

The winner of the 2025 Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Julius Erving Award are Dalton Knecht, Tennessee (2024), Jalen Wilson, Kansas (2023), Wendell Moore Jr., Duke (2022), Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (2021), Saddiq Bey, Villanova (2020), Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016), and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).

The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year averaged 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his debut collegiate season. He led the Hoosiers with 50 made 3-pointers and shot 32.7% from behind the arc. The Gladstone, N.J., native scored in double figures 25 times and added three 20-point outings in 33 starts a season ago.

Mgbako was one of two freshmen in the NCAA to score over 400 points, make at least 50 3-pointers, convert on 90-plus free throws, and grab at least 125 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.

The Indiana Hoosiers will open the home slate of the 2024-25 season with an exhibition against Marian at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1. The regular season will start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against SIUE at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

2025 JULIUS ERVING SMALL FORWARD OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESEASON CANDIDATES*

Trey Townsend, Arizona

BJ Freeman, Arizona State

Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn

Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Michael Ajayi, Gonzaga

MACKENZIE MGBAKO, INDIANA

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

A.J. Storr, Kansas

Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky

Matthew Cleveland, Miami

Frankie Fidler, Michigan State

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Ian Jackson, North Carolina

Drake Powell, North Carolina

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Arthur Kaluma, Texas

Liam McNeeley, UConn

Tucker DeVries, West Virginia

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2024-25 season

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement
Indiana
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement