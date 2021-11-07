Indiana's loss to Michigan perfectly encapsulates 2021 season

Indiana's preseason expectations were officially crushed after Saturday night's loss to Michigan, rendered them ineligible for a bowl game.

Indiana's showing in the Big House perfectly encapsulated their 2021 season. Boring offensive execution, a lackluster defensive effort, injuries galore, and sprinkle in an atrocious offensive line performance for good measure. If you've seen it this season, the Hoosiers had it on Saturday night.

"It's not the season we anticipated or wanted," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "We continue to struggle with injuries; we got some more guys out tonight, during the game; it seemed like we lost several key guys, but that's part of it, it seems like it's the theme of the year for some reason."