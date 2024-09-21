Indiana's early season rushing dominance 'starts up front'

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana football rushed for 13 touchdowns throughout the entirety of the 2023 season. Through the first four weeks of the Curt Cignetti era in Bloomington, the Hoosiers have already surpassed that mark. At the conclusion of Saturday's contest, Indiana ranked second in the Big Ten in rushing yards -- trailing only Ohio State. Through the first four weekends of the college football season, Indiana has amassed a conference-leading 18 touchdowns on the ground. The effectiveness of Indiana's rushing attack has been key to the Hoosiers' impressive start to the season. It was once again a big factor in Indiana's 52-14 win over Charlotte. The Hoosiers ran for 234 yards against the 49ers, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Indiana scored six touchdowns on the ground in the blowout win. While any of the five Hoosiers that scored a rushing touchdown on Saturday might garner most of the spotlight, Cignetti knows that success on the ground starts up front. "Of course it all starts up front with the offensive line and tight ends," Cignetti said. "We have quality running backs too. The fact that we're balanced, we can run well and that helps the passing game and the running game."

Indiana's Justice Ellison (6) avoids the tackle during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

This offseason, Cignetti hit the transfer portal hard. In the running back room alone, there's not a single returner from Tom Allen's final season with the Hoosiers. Of the four tail backs that get consistent carries, two of them came over from James Madison, one is from Wake Forest, and the other is a North Carolina transfer. Ahead of his first season in Bloomington, Cignetti assembled a running back room that his both deep and talented. "It's a blessing," Black said on the depth of the Hoosiers' running back room, "everyone is talented." Black was one of five running backs that recorded a rushing attempt in Saturday's win. Four of those five tail backs -- Khobie Martin during garbage time was the lone exception -- averaged greater than 5.0 yards per carry versus Charlotte. No matter who it was carrying the ball for the Hoosiers, they were finding success on the ground, something that has been a consistent theme all season long. Four running backs have combined for 71% of the Hoosiers' rush attempts so far this season. Three of them have scored at least one touchdown, and two of them each have multi-touchdown performances through the first four weeks of the season. Indiana's ability to rotate through different tail backs throughout a game has been of huge importance for the Hoosiers to start the year. "It's definitely been great on our bodies," Black said. "Coach [Cignetti] loves to rotate his running backs and that definitely has an impact on us. It allows us to stay good and fresh." Another one of the factors at play in Indiana's rushing success no matter the half back, is the play of the Hoosiers' offensive line. Indiana has gotten consistent push at the point of attack week in and week out. Throughout the early stages of the season, the Hoosiers' offensive line has consistently won the battle in the trenches. Whether it's been against a group of five team, an FCS team or even a fellow Big Ten foe, Indiana's offensive line has regularly created gaping wholes for Indiana's slew of running backs. "They've been super tough," Rourke said on the play of Indiana's offensive line. "They've been giving everybody else a lot of problems... I'm looking forward to continuing to lean on them."

Indiana's Kaelon Black (8) on his way to a touchdown during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)