BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Once again, the Hoosiers have turned in a disappointing performance. This time it came against Purdue with a big, resume-boosting win at stake. It's no secret that this year's Indiana team is flawed in many ways. Those flaws have hindered Indiana throughout the season and they were on full display in Indiana's 21-point home loss to No. 2 Purdue on Tuesday night. Between poor guard play, inefficient 3-point shooting, and a lack of production from the bench, this Indiana team's holes were exploited by Purdue on Tuesday night in Bloomington.

On Tuesday, freshman Gabe Cupps once again started ahead of sixth-year senior Xavier Johnson for the Hoosiers. Cupps, while he doesn't do anything spectacularly on the court, has in general been a net positive for Indiana this season. He doesn't turn the ball over much, but outside of the unquantifiable energy Cupps provides, the freshman doesn't give Indiana a whole lot of production. Cupps scored five points on 2-5 shooting against Purdue and failed to make a true impact on the game. Indiana's other option at the point guard spot, Xavier Johnson, has almost single-handedly won Indiana a few games throughout his time with the Hoosiers. However, those games where "good" X shows up have become few and far between in the guard's injury-riddled sixth season of college basketball. Poor performances and boneheaded plays have become far too common for the Pitt transfer. Johnson has scored four points and two flagrant fouls -- including one ejection -- in his last three games. Tuesday against Purdue, Johnson was held scoreless for the second time this season. He turned the ball over twice and did not record an assist against the Boilermakers. While Indiana lacked production at the point guard spot, Purdue did not. Braden Smith, is one of the best floor generals in the Big Ten, if not the entire country. Even on a night when Smith couldn't hit the broad side of a barn, he went 2-14 from the floor, Smith still found ways to positively impact the game. Smith, a sophomore, grabbed six rebounds, dished out nine assists and only turned the ball over twice. "Braden (Smith) is a good player," Matt Painter said postgame. "He's competitive, he's got poise, he sees the floor, takes to coaching and understands what opponents are trying to do. He was in control of the game, he had the ball in his hands more than anyone on that court and he was definitely in control." "Everything," Loyer added when asked what Smith brings to the team even when his shot wasn't falling. "I know he's doing whatever it takes to win. Braden's passing and seeing the floor are the best I've ever seen out of a point guard I've played with. His ability to know where guys are at, feel the floor and feel the game, it's really impressive." It's unfortunate for Indiana, but it's true. This season, Xavier Johnson has not demonstrated any of those characteristics that were used to describe Braden Smith. The lack of production from Indiana's point guard position hurt the Hoosiers against the Boilermakers, just as it has done all season long.

Entering Tuesday night's matchup with Purdue, Mike Woodson knew Indiana was going to have to knock down some shots if the Hoosiers were to stand a chance of knocking off the Boilermakers. As has been the case so often this season, those shots that Woodson said his team needed to make didn't fall. Volume has been the biggest issue for the Hoosiers when shooting the long ball this season. That wasn't the case on Tuesday night. Indiana attempted 24 3-pointers, five more than Purdue, but only made eight of them. In the first half Indiana went 2-12 from 3-point range, scored 29 points and were outscored by 22 points. In the second half Indiana went 6-12 from distance, put up 37 points and outscored Purdue by one point. "I thought in the first half we got some good looks," Woodson said. "I charted, there were eight or nine open shots that we just didn't make." The Hoosiers were blown out in the first half and won the second half. One of the biggest differences from the first 20 minutes of the game to the last 20 minutes of the game, Indiana made shots. The Hoosiers' 3-point shooting has held them back in many games this season. Shooting struggles were once again part of the problem against the Boilermakers on Tuesday night.