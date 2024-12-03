Indiana's Curt Cignetti tabbed Big Ten Coach of the Year

Following a first-of-its-kind 11-win season for Indiana football, head coach Curt Cignetti has been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday.

Cignetti earned the Hayes Schembechler Big Ten Coach of the Year from the conference coaches and the Dave McCalin Coach of the Year from the media that covers the Big Ten.

This is the fourth time throughout Cignetti's coaching career that he's taken home coach of the year honors. Cignetti is the third Indiana head coach to win Big Ten Coach of the year, joining Tom Allen (2020) and Bill Mallory (1986).



Cignetti, who was hired by the Hoosiers on Nov. 30, 2023, guided Indiana to the best regular season in the history of the program this season, as well as a likely birth in the 2024 College Football Playoff.

When Cignetti was hired, Indiana had one just nine games its last three seasons combined. The Hoosiers were fresh off a 2023 campaign in which they won just two games.

Cignetti has since come in and changed the culture around Bloomington, both on and off the field. Not only has Indiana won double-digit games this season for the first time in program history, but the Hoosiers also saw their highest home attendance numbers in the history of Memorial Stadium's 64-year existence.

Earlier this season, Cignetti was awarded with a contract exertion, agreeing to an eight-year deal worth an average annual compensation of $8 million through 2032.