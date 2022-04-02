Indiana's Comeback Effort Falls Short, Northwestern Wins 7-6

Bradley Brehmer got the start for the Hoosiers, and after his stellar effort against Evansville last weekend, Jeff Mercer and his squad were sure they were in a good spot to win game two, and the series. The first inning was hectic for Brehmer. His first pitch of the game was jumped on for a hard single to right field. Two singles followed and a hit by pitch saw him in early trouble with the bases loaded. He would strike out the next batter on three pitches, ending the inning.

The next inning and a half consisted of very little to speak of. A Josh Pyne double would be the only hit by either team during that span. Brehmer and Farinelli, Northwestern's starter, were doing a great job shutting down opposing hitters.

Northwestern would threaten in the third inning with a leadoff double, but Brehmer would hunker down, getting three consecutive outs on a lineout and two consecutive strikeouts. Indiana would see a chance to score in the third as well but promptly squander it away. Carter Mathison was caught attempting to steal third base, and after a short run down he would be tagged out on the way to third. One of Indiana's hottest hitters, Tyler Doanes would then ground out to third ending the inning, taking the air out of the Indiana offense.

More wind would be taken out of the Indiana sails during the next half-inning. Brehmer caved, becoming the first pitcher to allow a run as Livermore of Northwestern singled to center field getting Northwestern on the board. Ethan O'Donnell's double off the center field fence extended the Wildcats lead by two more. By the time Brehmer got out of the inning the Hoosiers trailed 3-0. Bradley Brehmer would gut himself through 5 1/3 innings but ultimately, trouble with hitting two batters in the sixth inning would lead to him being replaced. Reese Sharp came in for Brehmer and got out of the jam Brehmer left him in, getting two consecutive outs and ending the sixth inning.

Three consecutive hits and a run allowed by Sharp in the seventh saw him lifted for Ty Bothwell. Two more runs belonging to Sharp would score in back-to-back plate appearances for Northwestern. The lead was 6-0 Wildcats. Indiana would only record five hits through the first eight innings, only leaving four runners on base during that same span. Northwestern's Farinelli shut the Hoosiers down, doing his best to replicate what his teammate Sean Sullivan did on Friday.

Luke Hayden would come in the ninth down seven and record two outs. Hayden seriously struggled with his command, hitting two, walking one, and throwing two wild pitches. Jeff Mercer would call on Brian Gaffney to limit the damage and he would. Getting an out in his only batter faced on the day.