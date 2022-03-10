Indiana's bench unit 'changed the game' and steps up big in win

Down 17 points with 12:52 left in the second half, IU head coach Mike Woodson switched things up to try to find one last button to push and try to spark a late Indiana run to keep its season going.

While Trayce Jackson-Davis was the go-to player for a large portion of the second half, it was a group of reserves who lifted Indiana and produced the first spark.

With the score 60-43, Jordan Geronimo and Rob Phinisee joined Trey Galloway on the floor as the three subs who were looked at to spearhead the run led from the defensive side of the floor. It was a move that would go on to spark a 31-9 run from Indiana to finish and get a 74-69 win over Michigan.

"It was a combination of (Jordan) Geronimo and (Trey) Galloway, having him back, and Rob (Phinisee)," Woodson said. "You know, we had places to go and during that stretch I was searching as a coach trying to find the combination that could change the game in Geronimo and Galloway and X and then I came back with Miller (Kopp) along with Big Fella (Jackson-Davis), changed the whole dynamics of that game."