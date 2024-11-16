Indiana's 3-point success a 'step forward' in win over South Carolina

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

During the offseason, while Indiana was building its transfer class, the main concern was the 3-point shooting. For a team that shot just 32.4% from three last season, shots from beyond the arc were the number one issue going into this year. Even with the loaded transfer class featuring guards Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle as 3-point threats, the questions still loomed. Is there enough there to be a good 3-point shooting team? Will Indiana continue to be a big-centered team and ignore the three? Will the transfers translate into a roster that struggles with threes last season? All those questions were answered against South Carolina, as the Hoosiers shot 8-for-17 from three in their 87-71 win over the Gamecocks, showing that IU can, and will, shoot it from deep. Mike Woodson said postgame that "tonight was a step forward in making threes. You know, what did we shoot, 47% from the threes. Anybody in college basketball would take that." Just like Woodson said, this was certainly a step forward, especially from last season, but also from the first two games of this season, as IU shot 6-for-16 and 6-for-18 against SIU Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois to start out the season. This one against South Carolina, though, saw Indiana's 3-point offense flourish, as players like Myles Rice and Mackenzie Mgbako, among others, paved the way to the win through shooting it well from deep.

Myles Rice led Indiana with three long distance jumpers made, shooting 3-for-4 overall from beyond the arc for his best shooting performance he's had as a Hoosier. Rice's first basket of the game, and Indiana's second overall, was a made three that gave Indiana a 5-4 lead, a lead that it wouldn't give up for the rest of the game showing that, even though it was early, the 3-ball is what gave Indiana the momentum to get this win. Woodson said that "I thought Myles played great" and he "shot the ball well," which certainly was the case, as the transfer point guard was firing on all cylinders, particularly from the 3-point line where he set the tone for what was a great all-around shooting day from the Hoosiers. Another transfer guard who was solid shooting the ball from deep was Kanaan Carlyle, who made two of his five 3-point attempts. Myles Rice commented on Carlyle's performance against the Gamecocks, saying that it was "Amazing. Just like any other guy that plays at a great offensive rate. I just feel like today was one of them days. Based on their coverages and how they wanted to guard us, just everything that he's been doing prepping up to the game. He's an extremely hard worker and takes no days off." While Carlyle had a solid game overall, his most notable moment came early on in the second half, where an overthrown lob to Mackenzie Mgbako found its way into the net for a made three from the half court line. This may not have been a true 3-point attempt, but it was a testament to the fact that when a team is shooting it well, the ball usually finds the bottom of the net, and that was surely true of Indiana against South Carolina.

Indiana's Kanaan Carlyle (9) shoots during the Indiana versus South Carolina men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.