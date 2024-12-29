Indiana’s 3-point shooting struggles prevalent as ever in win over Winthrop

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

With 17:04 left in the first half Luke Goode pulled up and drained a three, giving Indiana a 1-for-1 start from 3-point range. This gave Indiana a 9-4 lead and capped off what was a 7-0 run at the time for IU, possibly giving fans hope that this one would be an easy, runaway victory for their Hoosiers. That couldn't have been further from the case as, after Goode's made jumper, the Hoosiers missed every single one of their long range shots, going 0-for-19 and finishing 1-for-20 from three to end the game. While IU did get the 77-68 win against Winthrop, this shooting performance made it much closer than expected, while also reaffirming the notions that Indiana has a shooting problem, and a very bad one at that. Mike Woodson addressed this postgame by saying, "they have just got to keep working, and eventually they will fall. That's how I think as a coach." While Woodson thinks that his team needs to keep working, his group's three ball certainly wasn't, as the fact still remains that after one made 3-pointer, nineteen straight missed, giving the Hoosiers a 5% clip from beyond the arc, its lowest in a game since January 18th where IU failed to make a three against Illinois. Mackenzie Mgbako went 0-for-5, Myles Rice went 0-for-3, Trey Galloway went 0-for-2 Kanaan Carlyle went 0-for-1 and, despite making the lone Indiana three, Luke Goode had the worst showing at just 1-for-9. All this led to Indiana having a very subpar performance against Winthrop, giving the Hoosiers a nailbiter it was never expected to be in, showing what was a bad sign before Big Ten play resumes on January 2nd against Rutgers.

Dec 29, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) attempts a shot during the first half against the Winthrop Eagles at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Going back to the only made 3-pointer of the game for Indiana, it was during a time in the game where it looked as if Indiana could pull away early, giving the Hoosiers a blowout win though, obviously, this was not the case. After Goode's made three and the ensuing media timeout, Indiana was on a 9-2 run and was on its way to a double-digit lead early on, yet IU didn't lead by more than nine all game. This was caused by poor play in several facets of the game, but none of these issues were as glaring as the Hoosiers' shooting from deep. IU missed five threes before the under-12 media timeout, not taking advantage of open looks, while letting Winthrop back into the game, now with only a two point lead. This was a point during the game where Indiana had a real shot at making a statement and taking control of this game, but it did not, as the shots just didn't go down, even though the Hoosiers thought they were decent shots. "The threes that we got were really good looks. I think over 75, 80 percent of them were really good looks," said Myles Rice postgame, explaining that, even with shots not falling down early, he believed that his teammates were finding the right shots. This mindset resulted in the Hoosiers shooting even more long range shots, with IU not converting on four more 3-pointers before the half was over, all the while letting Winthrop hang around. At the half, the score was 41-37 Indiana, nowhere near where the Hoosiers would've liked to be, but it had an entire second half to correct these woes, meaning that there would be several more opportunities to see a three ball find the bottom of the net. Unfortunately for Indiana, this did not happen, as the Hoosiers would continue to fire and fail to hit from three, with each miss adding another tally to a historically abysmal shooting night.

Dec 29, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Luke Goode (10) attempts a shot during the first half against the Winthrop Eagles at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images