Indiana’s 3-point shooting and defense falter in road loss to Wisconsin

Indiana's 17-point lead against No. 22 Wisconsin at halftime was built on a mixture of solid 3-point shooting and defense. Parker Stewart was 3-of-3 from beyond the arc while the defense held Wisconsin to only 1-of-10 from 3-point. This success, however, didn’t translate into the second half and instead, Wisconsin’s defense prevented IU from making 3-pointers.

“Towards the end of the first half we settled in a little bit more,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said in a postgame press conference. “We were a little better offensively… that allowed our defense to get set… they had no 3’s.”

Four IU players, including Stewart, consistently missed from deep in the second half, and Wisconsin steadily chipped away at the deficit.

The Badgers shot 4-of-13 from 3-point in the second half, and while that's not a high percentage, it outmatched IU's 0-of-5 stretch to close out the game.

"We struggled to score in the second half; I mean, there's no question about it," head coach Mike Woodson said in a postgame interview. "We couldn't make shots and then we couldn't get stops. That's a double-edged sword for you when you try to win a basketball game."