Indiana’s 29-7 defeat continues losing streak at Michigan, ruins bowl hope

Indiana's chance of contending for a bowl game depended on defeating No. 7 Michigan on the road. However, quarterback Donaven McCulley and the offense were stunted, losing 29-7 for the 21st consecutive time at Michigan since 1967.

McCulley threw for 242 yards last week against Maryland but struggled to connect with his receivers against the Wolverines. He completed 10 of 24 passes for 88 yards.

IU's wide receivers combined for only two catches and 16 yards. McCulley relied instead on tight ends Peyton Hendershot, Matt Bjorson and A.J. Barner. Still, it wasn't enough as the three tight ends combined for only 51 yards.

One wide receiver who didn't make an impact was Ty Fryfogle. Despite being seen as one of the primary receivers this season, Fryfogle didn't have a single reception. This is contrary to what happened in last year's matchup, where he had seven receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

The Hoosiers struggled to score points at the beginning of the game, with their first three drives resulting in two punts and a fumble by McCulley. However, the offense eventually crafted a scoring drive to cut the deficit to three.

However, Michigan started to pull away and IU couldn't maintain the pace.

Of their total 195 yards, the offense gained 142 in the first half compared to just 53 in the second half. In the entire third quarter, IU had only 19 yards.

Those numbers line up precisely with the Hoosiers' second-half results. Five of the six drives ended with a 3 and out, as IU repeatedly gave the ball back to Michigan's offense.