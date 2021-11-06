Indiana’s 29-7 defeat continues losing streak at Michigan, ruins bowl hope
Indiana's chance of contending for a bowl game depended on defeating No. 7 Michigan on the road. However, quarterback Donaven McCulley and the offense were stunted, losing 29-7 for the 21st consecutive time at Michigan since 1967.
McCulley threw for 242 yards last week against Maryland but struggled to connect with his receivers against the Wolverines. He completed 10 of 24 passes for 88 yards.
IU's wide receivers combined for only two catches and 16 yards. McCulley relied instead on tight ends Peyton Hendershot, Matt Bjorson and A.J. Barner. Still, it wasn't enough as the three tight ends combined for only 51 yards.
One wide receiver who didn't make an impact was Ty Fryfogle. Despite being seen as one of the primary receivers this season, Fryfogle didn't have a single reception. This is contrary to what happened in last year's matchup, where he had seven receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.
The Hoosiers struggled to score points at the beginning of the game, with their first three drives resulting in two punts and a fumble by McCulley. However, the offense eventually crafted a scoring drive to cut the deficit to three.
However, Michigan started to pull away and IU couldn't maintain the pace.
Of their total 195 yards, the offense gained 142 in the first half compared to just 53 in the second half. In the entire third quarter, IU had only 19 yards.
Those numbers line up precisely with the Hoosiers' second-half results. Five of the six drives ended with a 3 and out, as IU repeatedly gave the ball back to Michigan's offense.
The Wolverines continuously capitalized throughout the game, something which IU failed to do. Michigan split three scoring drives in each half, landing in the red zone six times and scoring on each opportunity.
IU had a higher completion rate on third down, but arguably, that occurred because Michigan rarely reached third down. Michigan had 19 first downs compared to IU's 11.
Michigan's primary quarterback Cade McNamara and running back Hassan Haskins both gained 168 yards.
Haskin had three explosive runs for 10 yards or more, featuring a 62-yard run midway through the second quarter that set up a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-7.
McNamara also ran at times, rushing for a 10-yard gain late in the third quarter and setting up a field goal to extend the lead to 23-7.
Michigan's passing and rushing threat simultaneously overwhelmed IU's defense, leading to the 29-7 loss.
IU drops to 2-7 with the loss, prolonging its now 21-game losing streak at Michigan and ending its chances to upkeep the two-year streak of making a bowl game.
