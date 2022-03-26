Indiana runs out of steam in Sweet 16 loss to UConn

Then, despite holding UConn to 36.8 percent from the field in the second quarter, the Huskies took a four point lead into the half.

The Hoosiers came out of the gates with an extremely effective offensive plan which led to shooting 56.3 percent from the field. After a lot of back and forth action, the Hoosiers trailed by three after quarter one.

After back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, Indiana's season came to an end on Saturday to UConn 75-58.

After halftime, however, UConn came out firing on all cylinders and took complete control of the game with a 16-0 run to start the third quarter. Two reasons for that were turnovers and rebounding.

The Hoosiers had seven turnovers in the first half and then four in the third quarter alone. They were also out rebounded 11-5 in the quarter too. The lead would blossom up to 20 midway through the quarter.

Indiana's defense would clamp down, however, and help the Huskies scoreless for four minutes to cut the lead to 11. But, the Hoosiers couldn't get any closer than that.

Indiana would go on to turn the ball over 15 times which led to 13 points off turnovers for UConn and 13 fast break points.

The Hoosiers would also go on to get out rebounded 39-27 on the glass and 15-2 in offensive rebounds which led to a 14-2 second chance point differential.

UConn was led by Paige Bueckers and Christyn Williams who paced the Huskies with 15 points each. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10 points and 14 rebounds while Azzi Fudd chipped in 13 points.

Indiana was led by senior guard Ali Patberg who had a game-high 16 points on 7-of-9 from the field. Grace Berger added 13 points and Mackenzie Holmes chipped in 12.

Indiana finishes the season 24-9 and were 11-5 in Big Ten play.