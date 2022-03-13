Indiana returns to NCAA Tournament, heads to First Four matchup in Dayton

Indiana finished the regular season and Big Ten Tournament with a 20-13 record, beating Michigan and top-seeded Illinois in the conference tournament.

The Hoosiers are a 12 seed and will play Wyoming in the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday night. The winner will go on to play St. Mary's in the Round of 64.

Indiana has officially made it back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 and the 40th time in program history, announced on Sunday.

Coming into the week, Indiana was squarely on the bubble after going 2-7 in February and March to close out the regular season. That included a five-game losing streak to start February.

Indiana became the first nine seed in the Big Ten Tournament to advance to the semifinals since 2002 and It was the first time Indiana advanced to the semifinals since 2013.

“This team hadn't been in postseason play for a very long time, so these guys are excited about that, and they should be,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said earlier this week. “I'm excited for them because they worked their butts off this year to put themselves in this position."

Woodson and Indiana will look to advance past the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the 24th time in program history. Indiana has advanced to the Round of 32 in three of the last four tournament appearances.

Indiana has advanced to 22 Sweet Sixteens in program history, 11 Elite Eights, eight Final Fours and has won five National Championships.