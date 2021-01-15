Indiana had won three of its last four games and had started to really play the role of the gritty, defensive team.

While not pretty, IU had hard-fought wings over Penn State, Maryland and Nebraska, and a tough double overtime loss to No. 8 Wisconsin coming into Thursday. Despite lapses during those games, Indiana was still gritty enough to either come out with the win or come away disappointed after a game at Wisconsin in which it should have won.

Against Purdue, however, IU looked like the team of old, with no real identity and nothing to hang its hat on.

Indiana came in as one of the top defensive teams in the country but looked anything but, letting Purdue get almost anything it wanted on the offensive end.

"I give them credit, coming into the game they were not shooting the ball well from a lot of guys but they have been capable in their career so once they were confident, they got going," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "They made shots and they made a lot of them. We did not deserve to win the game."

Indiana has now dropped eight straight games to Purdue and 11 of the last 12.