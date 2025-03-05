Indiana remains 'tremendously inconsistent' in midweek loss to NKU

As Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer emerged from a lengthy postgame meeting with his team, his frustration was evident.

The Hoosiers had just suffered another maddening loss, this time a 13-11 defeat to Northern Kentucky at Bart Kaufman Field on Tuesday night. It was a game that encapsulated Indiana’s season in a nutshell—flashes of brilliance, plenty of fight, but ultimately too much inconsistency to come out on top.

“The reality is we weren’t good enough,” Mercer said postgame. “There are times this season where we’ve played five-to-seven-inning stretches of some of the best baseball that I’ve seen us play at Indiana. And there are times that we’ve played really poor defense, and it’s cost us games.”

That inconsistency has been Indiana’s defining trait in 2024. The Hoosiers have looked like a team capable of winning the Big Ten on one night, only to look unrecognizable the next.

They’ve had games where pitching has carried them and others where they couldn’t get anyone out. When the offense has exploded, the pitching or defense has let them down. And when the defense has stabilized, something else has faltered.

Tuesday’s game against Northern Kentucky was no different.

The struggles started early, as freshman right-hander Henry Brummel allowed the first four hitters to reach base before being pulled in favor of sophomore Ryan Rushing. It was clear from the outset that Indiana’s pitching staff was running on fumes.

After a four-game weekend in DeLand, Florida, Mercer and pitching coach Dustin Glant were forced to turn to a bullpen that had been heavily taxed. Eight different pitchers took the mound for Indiana, but only redshirt junior Pete Haas found success, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings over the final three frames.

Offensively, the Hoosiers did plenty to win the game. They tallied 14 hits, their ninth double-digit hit performance of the season, and drew 10 walks.

Freshman Jake Hanley continued his impressive start, reaching base four times and extending his team-leading hit total to 21, the best among Big Ten freshmen. Andrew Wiggins, who has been on a tear of late, hit his first home run of the season and drove in three runs.

But despite putting up 11 runs, Indiana couldn’t capitalize when it mattered most. Indiana left 14 runners on base, including the tying run at second in the bottom of the ninth.

“We have to put together a consistent run of quality baseball in all phases of the game,” Mercer said. “Until we get the ability to play well in all of those phases, we’re going to play really, really well for a day or two and then struggle on the backside.”