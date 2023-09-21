Indiana releases full 2023-24 women's basketball schedule
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, the Big Ten conference revealed the schedule for the upcoming women's basketball season.
Indiana comes into the season with expectation and the sting of last season's sudden finality of a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Miami (Fla.), looking to maintain the success and relevance the program has sustained for itself over the most recent years. After reloading through the transfer portal and bringing in some talented freshman to help aid their efforts, head coach Teri Moren's squad looks primed to be a force in the conference once again this season.
Heading into Thursday's release, the opponents Indiana would face in this season's Big Ten gauntlet were already known:
Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State
Away: Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home and Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue
Now, the Hoosiers know the dates and times of their full schedule ahead of this season.
Full Schedule
*denotes a Big Ten Conference game*
11/1/2023: vs. Northwood (Exhibition)
11/9/2023: vs. Eastern Illinois
11/12/2023: at Stanford
11/17/2023: vs. Murray State
11/19/2023: vs. Lipscomb
11/23/2023: vs. Tennessee (Fort Meyers Tip-Off)
11/25/2023: vs. Princeton (Fort Meyers Tip-Off)
11/30/2023: at Maine
12/9/2023: at Rutgers*
12/18/2023: vs. Evansville
12/22/2023: vs. Bowling Green
12/31/2023: vs. Illinois*
1/4/2024: vs. Michigan*
1/7/2024: at Nebraska*
1/10/2024: vs. Penn State*
1/13/2024: at Iowa*
1/17/2024: vs. Minnesota*
1/21/2024: at Purdue*
1/28/2024: vs. Northwestern*
1/31/2024: at Maryland*
2/4/2024: at Ohio State*
2/8/2024: vs. Michigan State*
2/11/2024: vs. Purdue*
2/14/2024: at Wisconsin*
2/19/2024: at Illinois*
2/22/2024: vs. Iowa*
2/27/2024: at Northwestern*
3/3/2024: vs. Maryland* (Senior Day)
3/6-3/10/2024: Big Ten Tournament – Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
–––––
