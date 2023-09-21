BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, the Big Ten conference revealed the schedule for the upcoming women's basketball season.

Indiana comes into the season with expectation and the sting of last season's sudden finality of a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Miami (Fla.), looking to maintain the success and relevance the program has sustained for itself over the most recent years. After reloading through the transfer portal and bringing in some talented freshman to help aid their efforts, head coach Teri Moren's squad looks primed to be a force in the conference once again this season.

Heading into Thursday's release, the opponents Indiana would face in this season's Big Ten gauntlet were already known:

Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State

Away: Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home and Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue

Now, the Hoosiers know the dates and times of their full schedule ahead of this season.